Plans for Oxford's first Hindu temple given go-ahead

Plans to turn changing rooms at a derelict sports pavilion into a Hindu temple have been given the go-ahead.

The Oxford Hindu Temple Project is set to transform the football changing rooms at Court Place Farm, Marston.

The plans have been approved by Oxford City Council as part of the project's lease on the building.

The revamp will see two halls created in the building, one as a place of worship, and the second as a place for community gatherings.

Plans for the internal design are due to be submitted.

Dr Gian Gopal, founding chairman of the Oxford Hindu Temple Project, said: "We feel extraordinarily proud at this historic moment as we look forward to creating a welcoming hub at Court Place Farm."

The group had been looking for a suitable building for 15 years.

It appealed to the council to help them find a site to create a temple after bids at other venues fell through.

Councillor Linda Smith, cabinet member for housing, said: "The newly approved plans propose to make fantastic use of the site, creating Oxfordshire's only Hindu Temple as well as a community hub offering activities to the wider public."

The group has been hiring a room at a community centre.

