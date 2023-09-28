Plans in place for O’Fallon’s Community Park overhaul. How will the city pay for it?

Funding options for the new pool in the O’Fallon Community Park that uses the utility tax are being explored now that a concept plan and design work are in place.

If all goes according to plan, the new pool, community center and event space will open in May 2025.

The community park, located along U.S. Highway 50, will be the hub of major upgrades during the next two years.

Andrew Dallner, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, has shared a timeline for the Community Park Enhancement Project, which includes replacing the Katy Cavins Community Center, building an outdoor amphitheater, and upgrading the outdoor event space.

He presented an updated concept plan at the Sept. 11 Parks and Environment Committee, updating site plans, and sharing an overall layout that staff feels works best for the community needs.

“Overall, we’re very happy with the way this is going,” Dallner said.

Representatives from FGM Architects, Holland Construction and Millennia Professional Services were on hand to answer questions.

The pool replacement is planned to be funded through bonds paid by the city’s utility tax. The bonds to construct the public safety facility expire in 2024, and bonds to replace the pool can be paid with the same utility tax revenues, Finance Director Sandy Evans said.

“We believe there is funding available without jeopardizing our budget or bond rating,” she said.

Evans presented a funding plan at the Aug. 29 Finance and Administration Committee meeting that asserts that $9.1 million in a combination of grant and bonds would be needed for the pool and office building.

A $2.8 million state grant was applied for that could be used to replace the Katy Cavins Community Center. A new community center that is all on one level would be more flexible for event rentals, parties, summer camp, and sports like basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

For the Open Space and Land Acquisition grant used for park facility replacements, the city would be committed to match 25% of $2.8 million, in any combination of cash and in-kind contributions if the grant is awarded. That amounts to the $600,000 figure Evans cites.

“Should the debt service required be higher than $525,000 in order to bond for $8.5 million, will reduce the amount transferred to parks from the remaining utility tax amount,” Evans said.

She recommended issuing bonds prior to year-end and investing proceeds.

The city council has approved contracts with FGM Architects and Holland Construction, and that concept plan has been presented in the Parks and Environment Committee.

“We initially scoped the projects to be built in phases, but we re-evaluated this plan when Cavins Center renovations were estimated at more than $2.5 million. We do not believe this is a viable option for a 96-year-old building with numerous accessibility and maintenance problems,” Evans said.

Dallner said consultants developed a concept plan that would implement all projects at the same time.

“Building at the same time would lower the overall cost due to economy of scale and avoiding future cost escalation. Completing all projects during the same phase would also reduce program interruptions, particularly summer camp, and improve the aesthetics of the Community Park for O’Fallon residents,” he said.

The Community Park Enhancement Project would meet several goals listed in the Master Plan, including the development of a new swimming pool, and creating indoor and outdoor spaces to host community events and activities.

The tentative timeline for moving forward includes a presentation by Bernardi Securities and review of bond parameter ordinances for the pool at the Sept. 25 Finance Committee meeting:

A resolution to authorize use of reserves to fund the projects and will include authorization for any necessary budget amendments for FY24 will be considered.

The first reading of bond parameter ordinance for the pool may be at the Oct. 2 council meeting, as well as a resolution to authorize use of reserves for the projects. Final approval of the ordinance would be at the Oct. 16 council meeting.

Bonds would be issued for pool construction in either November or December.

In the new year, from January to August, bond proceeds would be invested – and possibly longer, depending on need, Evans said.

During February to April, budget negotiations for FY25 will include the park’s enhancement project funding.

Construction on the new pool is planned for summer 2024. At the end of August, the existing pool will be closed and construction begun, with demolition expected in September.

In May 2025, a new pool, community center, and event space will open while the Cavins Center will be demolished, and a new parking lot will be built during the spring and summer.

The city pool is being totally rebuilt and enlarged. The current pool was built in 1959. When it opened, the town’s population was about 4,000; today it is over 30,000.

The pool also has physical issues that need to be repaired. In addition, the two sets of exit stairs are not ADA compliant and need to be accessible with a ramp or handrails to be easily manageable for all pool users. Upgrades to restrooms are also needed, as are locker rooms with amenities.

New lighted walking paths will wind through the park, providing more safety for walkers. An event space is being developed to include a bandstand.

23-3773.01_Overall Site Plan_2023.08.11 by Jennifer Green on Scribd