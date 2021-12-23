Plans proceed for high-tech crime lab in Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. — The establishment of a "high-tech crime investigation unit" in Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office moved closer to reality this week.

The Indiana General Assembly this year funded a proposal by the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council to create 10 "regional hubs... to assist prosecuting attorneys in investigating, collecting evidence and prosecuting high tech crimes."

Delaware County is one of 10 counties across the state to be selected as a site for a regional high-tech crime lab.

The Delaware County High Tech Crime Unit will serve authorities in Delaware, Blackford, Fayette, Grant, Henry, Jay, Randolph, Rush, Union, Wabash and Wayne counties.

Delaware County commissioners this week created a fund that will allow the state to deposit the money being provided for the local unit. Hoffman's office will receive $285,000 in state funding each year to operate the unit.

Delaware County Council has scheduled a special meeting in early January to formally appropriate that money.

"After that we will immediately begin purchasing over $150,000 worth of equipment and software that will be needed for the unit to conduct its work," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig have hired Chuck Zimmers — a longtime investigator on the prosecutor's staff and also the office's inhouse IT employee — as director of the new unit.

"We are in discussions with the sheriff and the chief of (the Muncie Police Department) to get one officer from each department assigned to the unit," the prosecutor said.

With electronic equipment, especially cellphones, factors in many criminal investigations, the Indiana State Police Cyber Crime Unit has sometimes become backlogged in handling all such digital evidence.

The regional hubs should help such investigations proceed more promptly, Hoffman said.

"I believe it is without question it will lead to quicker resolution of criminal investigations," he said.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

