Plans to replace Daytona Beach's oceanfront ramps and staircases stalled by permit process

DAYTONA BEACH — After Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole tore across Volusia County in the fall of 2022, many of the wooden beach ramps and staircases used to access the beach lay in ruins on the sand.

Some staircases had railings that tore away and only one or two steps that survived the relentless wind and pounding of the ocean's waves still attached.

Even now more than a dozen beach access staircases and several ramps are still waiting for extensive repair and replacement work. The plan is to use concrete piles, aluminum railing stringers and reinforced fiberglass decking to support the new access points.

More than a dozen of Daytona's beach access staircases that were severely damaged during Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole in 2022 are still awaiting replacement. For now the city is using fencing to block the dangerous drops down to the sand where staircases used to connect the Boardwalk to the beach.

The city had hoped to start construction several weeks ago on the nearly year-long project, which could cost around $1.4 million if the currently selected design and materials are used. But there's been a delay with a vital permit the city is hoping will be approved soon.

Here's a closer look at the plans to replace the storm-damaged staircases and ramps, with information provided by City Engineer Jim Nelson, the project manager.

What's keeping the project from getting started?

The project has been delayed because it's taking longer than expected to acquire a needed Florida Department of Environmental Protection permit. Work might be further delayed by the turtle nesting season, which starts in May and runs through the end of October.

Since there's still uncertainty about the permit, the city has not yet issued a request for bids to construct the new access points.

Have any beach access improvements been made yet?

In November 2022, the city installed temporary beach access points along the Boardwalk that start at Breakers Oceanfront Park and continue north to the Ocean Walk Resort. Beach visitors can use the temporary access points until the permanent ramps and staircases are constructed.

Daytona Beach has built four temporary staircases off the Boardwalk until work can get underway on new permanent staircases. More than a dozen staircases were badly damaged during Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole in 2022.

Will work be done to the Boardwalk railings?

The new beach access points will have railings down both sides of the staircases and ramps that will tie into and match the existing Boardwalk railings.

Where are the staircases and ramps that will be replaced?

Between Breakers Oceanfront Park and the Ocean Walk Resort.

Are these ramps being replaced for pedestrians or vehicles?

The ramps are beach access points for pedestrians with limited mobility or disabilities, not for automotive vehicular use.

Have any ramps been totally fixed yet? If so, which ones?

There are two wooden temporary ramps accessible to the public, one at Breakers Oceanfront Park and another just north of the Bandshell.

Until Daytona Beach can secure the Florida Department of Environmental Protection permit needed to build about a dozen new staircases connecting the Boardwalk and beach, four temporary staircases are available.

What needs to be done to the ramps?

The ramps were destroyed during the 2022 hurricane season, so they need to be completely rebuilt.

In an attempt to mitigate future damage to the beach access points, the proposed replacement stair and ramp beach access points have been designed using concrete piles.

How many staircases have been worked on so far?

There are four temporary staircases open to the public.

What needs to be done to the damaged staircases?

The staircases were completely destroyed during the 2022 hurricane season, and they need to be completely rebuilt.

Is all this oceanfront damage from Ian and Nicole?

Yes, the problems are all from Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole that struck Volusia County in late 2022.

Hurricane Ian damage still lingers: The storm has passed, the nightmare hasn't. Tropical Storm Ian victims still out of homes.

What's the total cost of the work done so far?

The city has spent approximately $165,000 on the temporary beach access points.

Will the city get any FEMA money to help cover repair costs?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has inspected the damage on Daytona's beach, and the city hopes to get FEMA financial assistance to offset its expenses. It is currently unknown how much FEMA might reimburse the city for this work.

When will all the repairs be completed?

The construction is estimated to take approximately 10 months once it gets started, contingent on getting the permit and turtle season restrictions.

You can reach Eileen at Eileen.Zaffiro@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona attempting to replace damaged beach staircases and ramps