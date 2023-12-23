Plans to restore historic Charlotte building stall as owner files for bankruptcy

Plans to restore a historic building in Charlotte’s Lockwood neighborhood appear to be dead in the water after its owner filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Historic west Charlotte neighborhood celebrates community in second annual parade

Tara Ellerbe, under limited liability company The Optimus Building, on Dec. 7 filed a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition for 1024 N. Tryon St., according to records from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

Ellerbe did not return a request for comment. The Optimus Building LLC’s attorney, James C. Lanik of Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey, was unavailable for comment.

Ellerbe had purchased The Optimus Building under the LLC in July 2019 for $875,000, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. She filed a petition with the city of Charlotte that year to rezone the 0.33-acre parcel from industrial to mixed-use development.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: SC school that served Black students during segregation gets historical marker)