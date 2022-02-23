WHO plans second hub for training countries to make COVID vaccines

FILE PHOTO: European Union - African Union summit in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manojna Maddipatla
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
    Director general of the World Health Organization

By Manojna Maddipatla

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to set up a second hub for training countries to produce their own mRNA vaccines as part of its project to get COVID-19 shots made in low- and middle-income countries, its chief said on Wednesday.

In a speech at a vaccine conference, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not name the countries that would be involved in the expansion of the project.

He said more details would be announced later.

The ministers for health from South Korea, Serbia, Vietnam, Argentina and Indonesia's foreign affairs minister are scheduled to take part in a WHO briefing on the technology transfer hub later on Wednesday.

The news comes after the U.N. agency set up a technology transfer hub in Cape Town, South Africa, last year to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how to produce COVID-19 vaccines based on mRNA technology.

Afrigen Biologics in Cape Town has used Moderna's publicly available vaccine sequence to produce its own version of the U.S. company's COVID shot in labs and is working towards commercial production.

Last week, six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - signed up as the first on the continent to receive the technology to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.

On Wednesday, Tedros said so far 20 countries had expressed interest in getting training on developing an mRNA vaccine by the South African hub.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists warn U.K. government over plans to drop self-isolating requirement for COVID infections

    Johnson on Monday will announce the details in Parliament of the government's plan for "living with COVID" by treating it like other transmissible illnesses such as flu.

  • Studies show many people may not need a fourth COVID-19 booster for several months, or even years

    Recent findings show that three vaccines may be sufficient in protecting against death and severe illness for several years, mirroring SARS findings.

  • Got a COVID Booster? You Probably Won't Need Another for a Long Time

    As people across the world grapple with the prospect of living with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, one question looms large: How soon before they need yet another shot? Not for many months, and perhaps not for years, according to a flurry of new studies. Three doses of a COVID vaccine — or even just two — are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long time, the studies suggest. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We’re starting to

  • America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot

    Even as the Omicron wave winds down, federal health officials, experts and the vaccine makers are already preparing for a potential fourth COVID shot to protect against whatever may come next. The catch: It's not yet clear whether another booster shot will be needed. And if it is, there are even more questions around who should receive one and what kind of shot would be most effective.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: ​​"The potential

  • Canada changes COVID border rules: What Vermont travelers should know.

    The Canadian government announced last week they will slowly begin easing requirements for fully-vaccinated travelers coming to Canada.

  • Chinese capital Beijing finds most daily local COVID cases in nearly a month

    Beijing reported on Wednesday the highest number of daily local COVID-19 cases since late January, less than two weeks before the opening of China's annual parliamentary meeting in the capital on March 5. The city of Beijing detected 10 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday. Despite the tiny case load by global standard, the city, in line with China's "dynamic-zero" strategy against the virus, has sealed up some buildings where cases and their close contacts lived.

  • Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID?

    Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19? “ Herd immunity is an elusive concept and doesn’t apply to coronavirus,” says Dr. Don Milton at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Herd immunity is when enough of a population is immune to a virus that it’s hard for the germ to spread to those who aren’t protected by vaccination or a prior infection.

  • Map: See if the CDC recommends indoor mask use in your county

    Nationwide, 97 percent of counties are included in the indoor mask guidance.

  • What you should know about shingles and the shingles vaccine

    With so much attention these days on vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu, the shingles vaccine can easily be overlooked.

  • Neanderthal gene could explain why some ethnic groups suffer worse from Covid than others

    Neanderthal genes which protected people from smallpox could be the reason some ethnic groups are more at risk from Covid, a new study suggests.

  • A rare hyper-inflammatory syndrome has been reported in teens after COVID vaccination. Why experts aren't worried.

    The CDC found 21 cases of MIS-C in teens who got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Six showed no evidence of prior coronavirus infection.

  • Op-Ed: The pandemic isn't over. Omicron won't be the last coronavirus variant to haunt us

    If we've learned anything, it's that the virus has an extraordinary ability to adapt — and is unpredictable.

  • You May Be At Risk Of Becoming Severely Ill From COVID-19 If You Have These Underlying Medical Conditions

    Always consult a medical professional before seeking treatment or creating a preventative measure plan.

  • S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record

    South Korea's prime minister on Wednesday called on people not to panic about a major increase in coronavirus infections as new daily cases surged past 170,000 for the first time. Serious cases and deaths are at manageable levels despite record cases caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a pandemic response meeting. South Korea reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, another daily record and a sharp increase from 99,573 a day before, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday.

  • Bird flu cases reported in Delaware; how you can protect yourself

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed cases of the bird flu in eight wild ducks, a Canada goose and a red-shouldered hawk in Delaware.

  • So, About That ‘Highly Pathogenic’ Bird Flu Detected on Long Island

    The virus can cause sudden death in poultry.

  • WHO: New COVID cases fall for the 3rd week, deaths also drop

    The number of new coronavirus cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week that COVID-19 cases have dropped, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. In the U.N. health agency’s weekly pandemic report, WHO said there were more than 12 million new coronavirus infections last week. The Western Pacific was the only region that saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, with a 29% jump, while the number of infections elsewhere dropped significantly.

  • Here's How To Treat COVID Symptoms From The Comfort Of Your Home If You Get Sick

    Experts say mild COVID-19 symptoms like a low-grade fever, sore throat, and cough can be treated at home with over-the-counter meds, plenty of fluids, and rest.

  • Reinfections with Omicron subvariants are rare, Danish study finds

    Getting infected twice with two different Omicron coronavirus subvariants is possible, but rarely happens, a Danish study has found. In Denmark, a more infectious sublineage of the Omicron coronavirus variant known as BA.2 has quickly dethroned the "original" BA.1 variant, which is the most common worldwide, but it has remained unclear whether a person could get infected by both variants. A new study, led by researchers at Denmark's top infectious disease authority, Statens Serum Institut (SSI), shows that people infected with BA.1 can get infected with BA.2 shortly afterwards, but that it is a rare occurrence.

  • Posts share false claim about reliability of rapid Covid tests

    Thai-language Facebook posts shared thousands of times claim rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 are unreliable because they only detect a person's antibody levels, not their viral load. The posts shared a photo of an orange alongside a test kit showing a positive Covid result, next to a bar of soap alongside a test kit displaying a negative Covid result. But Thai health experts told AFP the image shows test kits that have been misused and said rapid antigen tests are reliable when performed correc