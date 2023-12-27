Plans for new state office building near Roundhouse spark opposition

Dec. 26—The Old Santa Fe Association has taken a firm stance against the state's proposal to construct a large-scale executive office building across the street from the Roundhouse — a $194 million project that would significantly change the appearance of the surrounding neighborhood.

The proposal requires the demolition of six properties on South Capitol Street and Don Gaspar Avenue, some of them historic homes.

Adam Fulton Johnson, executive director of the Old Santa Fe Association, said Tuesday the proposed 200,000-square-foot, multistory office building would be nearly the same size as the state Capitol, which is a little over 232,000 square feet.

Renderings show the new building's architecture, with New Mexico Territorial style elements, would be similar to that of the Capitol.

"Handsome architectural renderings do not mean that we need a 200,000-square-foot office building when there's ample office building space downtown already," Fulton Johnson said, calling the project out of scale with the neighborhood.

"It sort of seems like bureaucratic bloat," he added. "To bulldoze five historic structures, four of them very sort of important to the fabric of the former neighborhood that was there, seems totally unnecessary."

One of the buildings set for demolition is the Concha Ortiz y Pino Building on South Capitol Street, named after a woman elected to a legislative seat in the 1930s who was an advocate for the arts and bilingual education.

Four small houses along Don Gaspar facing the west side of the Capitol, as well as a motor pool and garage building on South Capitol, also would be razed.

"The Old Santa Fe Association believes that the four historic houses, which were owned or occupied by many notable Santa Feans in the past, are part of the Don Gaspar historic neighborhood, which is recognized at the national register level," Fulton Johnson said.

The city of Santa Fe's Historic Districts Review Board is scheduled to consider the demolition requests during its Jan. 9 meeting at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave.

The board is also scheduled to consider a request by the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum for a 56,000-square-foot building. A new building and nearly an acre of green space are planned to replace the museum's Education Annex at 123 Grant Ave. in downtown Santa Fe.

While both high-profile projects will be heard by the board at the same meeting, the state's proposed executive office building is generating organized opposition due to the proposed demolitions.

"In these homes (several worked as rentals) lived salesmen, shop owners, clerks, doctors, widows, and even a state treasurer and a land commissioner," architectural historian John Murphey, who researched the properties in question, wrote in an email to the association.

"This needs to be emphasized, as the State likes to portray them as offices for small governmental agencies, which is a more recent use," he added.

In a letter dated Dec. 24, former city attorney Frank Katz, a board member of the Old Santa Fe Association, alerted JenkinsGavin, a Santa Fe-based development management firm representing the state in the demolition requests, that procedures aren't being followed. He cited an ordinance that calls for the state to "make every reasonable effort to obtain input from members of identifiable community groups involved in historic preservation in Santa Fe before commencing the design phase."

"The state's failure to make any effort to obtain input from [the Old Santa Fe Association] before commencing the design phase certainly raises our apprehension that the state-mandated, collaborative process is not being followed," Katz's letter states. "Moreover, the steps the state has taken give us further pause. We understand the state seeks to demolish the four casitas on Don Gaspar and has brought the demolition request to the HDRB. But that demo request triggers explicit processes and standards."

Efforts to reach the development management firm's senior project manager were unsuccessful Tuesday.

A spokesman for the state General Services Department did not return a message seeking comment. The department oversees facilities and construction management for state government, among other duties.

The new building would allow state agencies to consolidate into one building downtown.

In June, the department's facilities management director told members of the Capitol Buildings Planning Commission the new space could help the state save money it's spending on leasing properties for several agencies.

Former Cabinet Secretary John Garcia said at the time the state spends more than $10 million a year to lease space in Santa Fe.

"That's a big problem," he said.

The push to build a new executive office building comes a year after a report found the state is underutilizing its building space and overestimating office needs for employees, costing taxpayers up to $18 million annually. While the problem predates the coronavirus pandemic, the report revealed telework trends during the pandemic exacerbated the issue. The state has since rescinded its telework policy.

Plans to build a new government office building across the street from the Roundhouse have been years in the making.

A 2014 story in The New Mexican called the four casitas on Don Gaspar Avenue a sticking point in the plans. At that time, plans called for a $25 million, 56,000-square-foot building.

The houses, built in the early 1930s, were listed as "contributing" to the historical architecture of the neighborhood in the early 1980s. But in June 2012 — two months after the state first presented the building plans to the city's Historic Districts Review Board — the City Council upgraded the historical designation of the houses to "significant."

