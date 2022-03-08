Plans to supply fighter jets to Ukraine could be doomed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    6th President of Ukraine

Efforts to push the Biden administration into supporting the transfer of Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine appear doomed for both technical and geopolitical reasons.

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for the jets on Saturday during a Zoom call with more than 300 members of Congress, saying they were badly needed if NATO wouldn't establish a "no-fly" zone.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Those jets would likely be Soviet-era MiG-29s possessed by Poland, which Ukrainian pilots are capable of operating.

  • The U.S. would, in turn, backfill Poland's fleet with American-made F-16s.

Reality check: White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated Monday the U.S. would be in "no way opposed" to Poland's "sovereign decision" to transfer its planes but stressed there are a number of logistical hurdles.

  • Those include how the planes would actually enter Ukraine's heavily contested airspace, as well as how to accelerate the years-long U.S. procurement process for "serious weapon systems" like the F-16.

  • The Russians have also been bombing Ukraine's airports, raising the specter of the planes having to be based in Poland or other NATO territory — increasing the risk of a Russian attack on soil that would have to be defended by the alliance.

Between the lines: Zelensky's appeal produced an immediate and bipartisan groundswell of support.

  • Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) sent a letter on Monday calling on the Biden administration to "do everything we can to compensate countries that heed Ukraine’s desperate call for fighter jets to defend their homeland."

  • His Republican counterpart, Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), tweeted: "There is absolutely no reason we can’t supply airplanes to Zelensky and the Ukrainians. Our allies are willing and able to provide them, the admin needs to get out of the way."

Between the lines: Top Russian military expert Michael Kofman says it's a mistake to "waste time" on the MiG debate, arguing there are other supplies and weapons systems that would be more helpful to Ukraine.

  • "Frankly, a lot of the aircraft Ukraine has put up has gotten shot down," Kofman said.

  • "And pushing MiG-29s — are they really going to fly from air bases that are being readily barraged on a daily and nightly basis?"

Zoom out: There's also the matter of whether Poland itself is willing to risk provoking Russia, though the calculus in Warsaw could change if it received rock-solid security guarantees from the U.S.

  • Calling a Wall Street Journal report about the potential MiG-F16 deal "FAKE NEWS" on Sunday, the office of the Polish prime minister tweeted: "Poland won't send its fighter jets to Ukraine as well as allow to use its airports. We significantly help in many other areas."

  • A government spokesman clarified to a public broadcaster on Monday: "It is a very delicate matter. The Polish authorities have not made any decisions on the transfer of the planes to Ukraine."

The big picture: The risk of being deemed a "co-combatant" by Russia continues to permeate every U.S. and NATO decision about weapons transfers and intelligence sharing.

  • Russia's defense ministry warned Sunday that if foreign-supplied jets are used to attack the Russian military, it could be considered "the involvement of these states in an armed conflict."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • US and Poland are in talks to deliver Soviet-era planes to Ukraine as Zelensky pleads for fighter jets

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO nations to send aircraft, especially in absence of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

  • US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes

    The United States is considering a deal with Poland to send U.S. warplanes to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era fighter jets the NATO country sends to Ukraine.

  • War in Ukraine: Russia says it may cut gas supplies if oil ban goes ahead

    A top official says Russia may close its gas lines to Germany if the West halts oil imports.

  • JPMorgan Removes Russian Bonds From All of Its Fixed-Income Indexes

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, following MSCI Inc., Bloomberg LP and other benchmark providers in withdrawing the nation’s assets from key gauges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureSta

  • Fact check: CNN chyron about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ukraine is doctored

    Social media users are sharing a fake CNN chyron superimposed on an image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., from an August 2021 interview.

  • Ukraine claims it has killed another Russian general during fighting in Kharkiv

    Officials say fighting also killed ‘a number’ of senior Russian army officers

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military commander POW claims forces were told 'Nazis' had overtaken Ukraine

    A Russian military commander and prisoner of war said he and his forces were led to believe they were invading the country because "nationalists, Nazis have seized power."

  • U.S. lawmakers pressure Biden to help with transfer of European aircraft to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on Monday to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The White House said it did not oppose planes being sent to Ukraine but saw logistical challenges to it.

  • Stolichnaya vodka rebrands to Stoli, in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Stolichnaya vodka rebrands to Stoli, in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Euro mired while Ukraine war weighs on growth

    The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine has darkened Europe's economic outlook, while commodity currencies took a breather in their weeks-long rally. The common currency is down 4% on the dollar since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine where fighting is showing no signs of abating. Russia-Ukraine Peace talks have made scant progress and though Germany's opposition to a ban on Russian energy imports knocked oil futures from Monday's 14-year peak, analysts expect the supply shock to hurt European growth.

  • Russia accused of using cluster munitions and vacuum bombs in Ukraine

    As Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues, the U.S. has seen credible reports of deliberate use by Russia of cluster munitions and vacuum bombs. Here's what you need to know about these weapons.

  • Rumor of Davante Adams’ Las Vegas mansion points to added challenge for Raiders’ new regime in Sin City

    Rumor of Davante Adams' Las Vegas mansion points to added challenge for Raiders' new regime in Sin City

  • Are oil and gas companies price gouging consumers at the pump?

    Analysts say oil and gas companies generally aren't price-gouging consumers at the pump but sometimes their comments raise concerns

  • U.S. may act alone on Russian oil ban

    STORY: In a move to further punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the United States is considering a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters Monday.The White House is said to be negotiating with U.S. congressional leaders who are working on fast-tracking legislation, though White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there's no decision yet.“No decision has been made at this point by the president about a ban on import, a ban importing oil from Russia. And those discussions are ongoing internally and also with our counterparts and partners in Europe and around the world.”President Joe Biden Monday tried to press his case in a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.But Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has so far rejected pressure for a ban.The United States, which has imposed a host of painful sanctions against the Russian economy, Vladimir Putin, and many Russian billionaires since the invasion began, has stopped short of targeting Russia's oil and gas, worried it could drive energy prices even higher.Oil prices have soared to levels not seen since 2008, and Americans are getting sticker shock at the pump – but some don’t mind if it means condemning Russia.TIM JOYCE: "As far as I'm concerned, we should raise the gas prices, I mean, stop importing oil from Russia and put the hurt on them. It’s going to make inflation go up even higher, but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”Meanwhile, Axios reported that President Biden might make a trip to Saudi Arabia, as the United States seeks to get Riyadh to increase energy production.A White House official didn't deny the report, but said it was “premature speculation" and that nothing was planned yet.

  • Hold high-level negotiations now, and bring the bloodshed in Ukraine to an end | Opinion

    I believe in the power of reason and in the strength of dialogue.

  • Foreign fighters now on battlefield helping battle Russia: Ukraine

    The International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine is now operational, Ukraine officials tell Military Times.

  • Boeing Might Have a Russian Titanium Problem

    A lot of titanium metal ends up on modern jets. Much of it is supplied from Russia, though the company says it has enough of the metal.

  • Vitaly Gerasimov: second Russian general killed, Ukraine defence ministry claims

    Ukrainian intelligence says major general in Russia’s 41st army died outside Kharkiv along with other senior officersUkraine invasion: latest updates Russia’s Major General Vitalii Gerasimov, whom Ukraine claims to have killed outside Kharkiv. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons A Russian general has been killed in fighting around Kharkiv, Ukrainian intelligence has claimed, which would make him the second general the Russian army has lost in Ukraine in a week. The intelligence arm of the Ukrainian de

  • German Chancellor Defends Exempting Russian Energy Imports from Sanctions

    German chancellor Olaf Scholz defended Europe's exemption of energy imports from Russia on Monday, saying the continent is dependent on oil and gas imports to supply electricity and heating needs.

  • U.S. official says Russia has fired 600 missiles since start of Ukraine invasion

    U.S. official says Russia has fired 600 missiles since start of Ukraine invasion