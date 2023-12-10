Plans to tear down President Avenue plaza off the table: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

Some local players to watch during the winter sports season. We've got nine high school hockey players to watch this winter, as well as 12 high school girls basketball players to follow along with as they take to the court this season.

A look at median home prices for the past month in Bristol County. How did the median price shift in November, and how does it stack up to 2022 prices?

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Plan to tear down President Avenue plaza for 350-unit mixed use project is off the table

Plans to sell and tear down the plaza at 101 President Ave. an build a mixed-use high rise are off the table.

The property's owner, Frank Marchione, said “Both of us kind of stepped away from the table. They didn’t think it was prudent for what they were going to do. So, it’s off the table.”

The Boardwalk Crossing strip mall at Davol Street and President Avenue.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.

'It was mutual': Plans to tear down President Avenue plaza for 350-unit mixed use project are off the table

High-end dress boutique on South Main St. to be redeveloped into apartments

Providing gowns and special occasion dresses for over 35 years, Alexandra's Boutique has been an anchor business on South Main St.

Alexandra's Boutique owner Fatima Rodrigues has gained zoning board approval to convert this former store building at 452 S. Main St. Fall River into apartments.

Now the thriving business' former outlet shop space at 452 South Main St. will be converted into five units of market-rate housing.

Alexandra's Boutique: High-end dress boutique on South Main St. to be redeveloped into apartments

Things To Do: 14 activities, shows and hikes in and around Fall River

Each week, Things To Do takes a look at events happening around the SouthCoast, and from weekdays to weekends, there's plenty going on.

The most recent Things To Do takes a look at a special holiday tea, a Northern Lights installation, and much more.

Be sure to visit HeraldNews.com each week for the latest Things To Do.

Things To Do: 14 activities, shows and hikes in and around Fall River

Fired police officer pleads guilty to three cases of domestic abuse, sentenced to 14 months

Former Fall River police officer Bryan Custadio, facing three criminal domestic violence cases involving two separate domestic partners, pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 14 months in the Bristol County House of Corrections.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.

Fired police officer sentenced: Fired police officer pleads guilty to three cases of domestic abuse, sentenced to 14 months

Poker run at Fall River's Borden Light Marina raises $62K for charities

The 17th annual Borden Light Marina Charity Poker Run, held in August, exceeded expectations, with more boats, more spectators, and more activities.

Michael and Nicole Lund present a $31,000 check, proceeds from the 2023 Borden Light Marina Charity Poker Run, to representatives from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. From left, Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island; Nicole Lund; Mariama Sano, Make-A-Wish senior manager of corporate and community partnerships; and Michael Lund.

That also led to more generous donations for a couple of really good causes: the event raised $62,000.

Helping good causes: Poker run at Fall River's Borden Light Marina raises $62K for charities

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Herald News Top 5: Plans to tear down President Ave plaza scrapped