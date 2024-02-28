Plans are underway for a new hotel in Johnston near Ignit sports complex, Bombers Golf

A new hotel could spring up in Johnston as redevelopment continues in the Merle Hay corridor.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend rezoning the property at 5288 Merle Hay Road, just north of Interstate 80/35, to allow for a proposed SpringHill Suites hotel. The hotel would join other projects that are under development in the rapidly-transforming gateway area in southeast Johnston off Merle Hay Road, including the Ignit youth sports center, the public Centurion Park and the Bombers Golf entertainment complex.

City spokesperson Janet Wilwerding said Tuesday a specific construction timeline is not yet available. City officials also have to approve a site plan for the proposed hotel, which the City Council is expected to consider in April.

A SpringHill Suites has been proposed for the Merle Hay Road gateway corridor in Johnston.

"This really is a use that complements the vision that we have really strived to see to fruition down there in the Merle Hay Road gateway, bringing accommodations to support the Ignit sports facility as well as a lot of the other entertainment and recreation opportunities that we've been growing here in Johnston," senior city planner Clayton Ender said at the meeting Monday.

The Johnston City Council in September approved a plan to give developer The Christenson Trust up to $3.1 million through tax increment financing for the hotel and a planned strip mall.

A hotel would offer at least 100 rooms, a pool, a meeting room and "amenities consistent with at least mid-level hotels in the market," according to the council agenda. The upcoming 11,800-square-foot shopping center will have six tenant bays and cost at least $2.5 million to build, according to city documents.

In all, tax increment financing proceeds for the hotel would be capped at $2.5 million and at $600,000 for the strip mall.

The area is expected to be a big draw for locals and people traveling from out of town.

Ignit, a 250,000-square-foot indoor rec facility, is expected to draw nearly 1 million visitors to Johnston each year — half of them from out of state. The facility will have an indoor track, full-size indoor soccer field, fitness areas, eight basketball/volleyball courts and outdoor fields. It's slated to open later this year.

Centurion Park will be constructed south of the new Ignit complex and will include a soccer field, playground and one of the first cricket fields in the metro. It should be ready by the end of spring 2025.

The privately built Bombers entertainment complex, which is planned to have 36 golf hitting bays, an axe-throwing center and a 16-lane bowling alley, also is planning a hotel for its side of Merle Hay Road.

Another new hotel, a 76-room GrandStay, has been announced for the in-progress Johnston Town Center up the road at 6215 Merle Hay Road.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: SpringHill Suites hotel planned for Johnston near Ignit, Bombers