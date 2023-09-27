Plans underway with 'utmost sensitivity' to find permanent place to remember Illinois parade shooting victims

CHICAGO — Remembrance, reflection and respite are the three words that come to mind for Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering when discussing a permanent memorial for the devastating mass shooting that occurred just over a year ago.

At the annual Highland Park Independence Day parade last year, parade-goers fled as a gunman opened fire on what was supposed to be a joyous celebration. Seven people were killed that July 4, 2022, while dozens more were injured.

Memorializing a citywide traumatic event is no easy task, but one that must be done to honor the lives lost, those present and injured and all other impacted victims, Rotering said.

“The creation of a permanent place of remembrance holds a profound purpose in our community and we know that nothing, nothing, will ever replace the lives taken too soon,” she said. “But, it’s our goal that the place of remembrance will be accessible, and will encourage cherishing the memories of the seven people lost.

“We will approach this endeavor with the utmost sensitivity (and) compassion,” the mayor added.

Discussions around a permanent place of remembrance for all victims of the Highland Park mass shooting began at a City Council committee meeting Tuesday night.

Rotering said the discussion was only to be about the framework for planning the memorial, as the first step in this journey. After extensive deliberation, council members agreed a remembrance committee will advise the council regarding the type of memorial, location and other considerations.

The committee will consist of five members: the mayor, city manager, resiliency manager, the director of the Park District of Highland Park and one member from the council, who will be voted on by their colleagues.

A city resiliency division was formed following the mass shooting at the recommendation of the Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime.

Positions rather than people were selected for the group, as city officials anticipate the process will extend a number of years to respect those who are still healing and grieving from the tragedy.

“The timing of this project will not be constrained by arbitrary deadlines,” Rotering said.

Public engagement and communication with victims and survivors is imperative to the process, according to city leaders. Multiple focus groups will be conducted with next of kin, those who were present and/or injured, and others who have faced the effects of mass violence.

The goal is to give people the opportunity to talk openly in a safe space about their experience, trauma and what they want or don’t want in a memorial, City Manager Ghida Neukirch said.

Who will conduct those focus groups is still up for consideration, as some council members think it should be done by a third-party, while others believe the working group can handle the task.

Communication with community partners, such as religious groups, schools and neighboring townships, will be kept up regularly for updates and feedback, according to Neukirch.

Advice on memorial planning will also be sought from the Office of Victims of Crime.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Rotering said she has been meeting with other leaders who faced incidents of mass violence in their community. The mayor sought feedback on memorial planning with leaders from Aurora, Colorado, Uvalde, Texas, Orlando, Florida and others.

Common takeaways from those meetings included to have patience for the difficult task ahead, and to be thoughtful in the time frame for the project, she said. Don’t drag it out, but give survivors time to process along the way, they suggested.

The public will be notified about all working group meeting times and any other council meeting that takes place in regards to the memorial planning.

Community feedback and input is welcomed by the city, both Rotering and Neukirch said a number of times.

Until a new place for remembrance is established, the temporary memorial at the rose garden adjacent to City Hall will continue to be maintained, officials said.

