Plans for Union minister rejected ... because Michael Gove already does the job

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office.
Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office.

Plans to create a Cabinet position for the Union to counter the SNP’s growing push for independence look set to be rejected because Michael Gove already wields the responsibility.

A review into the Union, delivered to the Government in November 2019 but only published on Wednesday night, had called for a new office holder to be given a similar status to the holders of the Great Offices of State, such as the Chancellor and Foreign Secretary.

However, the flagship proposal, made in a review commissioned by Theresa May and carried out by Lord Dunlop, the former Scotland Office minister, is understood to have received a lukewarm response and is not expected to be taken forward.

Responding to Lord Dunlop’s proposal, Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said that the “responsibility for constitutional integrity” was already part of his “day to day” responsibilities. The Prime Minister has also assumed the title of minister for the Union.

Creating a new Cabinet role would effectively take away another key responsibility from Mr Gove, a staunch unionist, who recently handed over his duties for post-Brexit relations with the EU to Lord Frost.

However, other proposals, such as emblazoning UK-funding infrastructure projects with the Union flag and making changes to the civil service, are likely to be adopted.

Asked about creating a new Minister for the Union, a government source said: “I don’t think there’s any current thinking along these lines. There’s a high-powered Cabinet sub-committee that has been set up with the PM, the Chancellor and the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish secretaries of state.

“That will be the group that sets the strategic direction now on these kinds of issues. The report is thoughtful and thorough but it was commissioned by a previous prime minister quite a long time ago.

“A lot of the ideas have already been woven into current thinking and current approaches.”

Other proposals, such as plans for the Government to take on a more visible presence in devolved nations and to directly fund projects in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have been acted upon. Such schemes “should be clearly marked with UK Government branding,” Lord Dunlop said.

The Telegraph understands that ministers are giving serious consideration to creating a permanent secretary for the Union. The proposal was one of the key recommendations of Lord Dunlop, who suggested the senior mandarin would lead the civil service teams in the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland offices.

With Lord Dunlop also calling for greater focus to be placed on the Union and devolution throughout the civil service, Mr Gove said that a revamped civil service training programme would include an “explicit focus” on devolution. Director generals and permanent secretaries would also receive training through the Government’s national leadership academy.

Other measures being implemented include the creation of an exchange programme between the UK civil service and the devolved administrations, allowing 60 people, including senior civil servants, to spend up to two years working in a different administration. Half of these would be people from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland working for the UK Government, Mr Gove said.

The Government is also increasing the number of places available on its fast-track career ladder for civil servants in the devolved administrations.

Ministers have already announced their intention to move 22,000 civil services roles out of London and the South East to other parts of the UK by 2030, including senior officials moving to hubs in the devolved administrations.

Lord Dunlop acknowledged that working relationships had been “tested” by Brexit, with Nicola Sturgeon using withdrawal from the EU as justification for a new independence referendum. She is to seek a mandate for a new vote on leaving the UK at the Scottish Parliament elections in May.

He said that despite “fundamental differences”, it should be possible to “establish professional working relationships based on a higher level of trust than currently exists” and that working together was “what people across the UK want and expect from their elected governments”.

He proposed the creation of a UK Intergovernmental Council (UKIC), which “would be a forum for co-operation and joint working on both opportunities and challenges.”

Responding to the review, Ronnie Cowan, the SNP MP and a member of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said: “This long-delayed review confirms only one thing: that Scotland doesn’t need Tory tinkering with the constitution, we need independence.”

Recommended Stories

  • Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

    South Korea’s military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure on the Biden administration amid a stalemate in diplomacy. The launches came a day after U.S. and South Korean officials said the North fired short-range weapons presumed as cruise missiles into its western sea over the weekend.

  • Twitter apologises after it ‘incorrectly’ censors pictures from a Texas migrant centre

    The images were shared by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country

  • Justice lawyer says it was OK to border screen Huawei exec

    The Canadian Border Services Agency did not participate in a conspiracy involving the FBI or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police when they detained a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, a Canadian justice department lawyer told an extradition hearing Wednesday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

  • Labour backs Government plan to take over parts of Liverpool council

    Labour has backed Government plans to take over parts of Liverpool City Council after a string of corruption allegations, as Robert Jenrick pledged to root out the “pervasive and rotten culture” that had taken hold. The city, a historic Labour stronghold, will face independent commissioners overseeing a number of responsibilities for at least three years, after a damning report found a “serious breakdown of governance” and “multiple apparent failures”. The Local Government Secretary told MPs the move - unprecedented for a city of Liverpool’s size - would involve the officials exercising “certain and limited functions” as well as helping the council oversee a radical organisational and culture change. However, should the council fail to provide an adequate improvement plan by May 24, Mr Jenrick said they would be empowered to take over the management of regeneration, highways and property for three years. The report was commissioned last year after the City’s mayor Joe Anderson was arrested along with four other men on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation. Mr Anderson has resigned and all five men deny any wrongdoing. Among its findings, the report found instances of documents left in skips or destroyed, a “worrying lack of record keeping”, the awarding of “dubious contracts” and an "environment of intimidation" in which staff were forced to not question decisions. Sir Keir Starmer has accepted its findings and the Government’s action plan, with shadow communities secretary Steve Reed acknowledging that the council had been “found severely wanting”. However, the party’s support has prompted a fierce backlash among prominent hard-Left figures, who claimed it represented a Conservative takeover of a city which has remained under Labour control since 1972. Howard Beckett, the assistant general secretary of Unite, Labour’s biggest union backer, branded it an “attack on democracy”, adding: “A message for the party that calls itself the opposition - Tories are not welcome in Liverpool.” He was joined by Derek Hatton - a deputy mayor of Liverpool in the 1980s and one of the men arrested last year - who said on Wednesday morning: “Today could see the most outrageous and politically corrupt front to local democracy any of (us) have ever witnessed.” The council is expected to accept Mr Jenrick’s proposals, which also include shrinking the size of the body and altering its election cycles. Liverpool's acting mayor Wendy Simon and chief executive Tony Reeves said in a joint statement: "The inspector's report has highlighted several failings but there is a collective commitment from both councillors and officers to learn from these mistakes. “A detailed improvement plan is being drawn up and will be implemented in full. We will be open and transparent about the progress we are making on each of the recommendations.”

  • Portugal struggle to narrow World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan

    European champions Portugal got their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start thanks to an Azerbaijan own goal in a tight 1-0 Group A victory in Turin on Wednesday.

  • Harry Connick Jr. releases pandemic-produced album, 'Faith'

    Connick Jr. created the album in his home studio during the pandemic, playing all the instruments, recording all background vocals and doing the engineering. Connick said the album, released earlier this month, is an honest look at how most people navigated life during quarantine.

  • Fidelity Applies for Bitcoin ETF With U.S. Securities Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments applied to list a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund that would track the cryptocurrency using pricing from U.S.-based exchanges.The firm’s Wise Orgin Bitcoin Trust would use underlying prices from exchanges that include Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit and Kraken, Fidelity said in a filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.The application comes a month after North America’s first Bitcoin ETFs, including the Purpose Bitcoin ETF and another from Evolve Funds Group, began trading in Canada.Several other Bitcoin ETF proposals in the U.S., including those put forth by Gemini crypto-exchange founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have failed to pass SEC muster.“The digital assets ecosystem has grown significantly in recent years, creating an even more robust marketplace for investors and accelerating demand among institutions,” Fidelity said in an e-mailed statement. “An increasingly wide range of investors seeking access to Bitcoin has underscored the need for a more diversified set of products offering exposure to digital assets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of employees

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10% pay cut and reduced the salaries of most other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy See's income. The Vatican said on Wednesday that Francis issued a decree introducing proportional cuts starting on April 1. A senior Vatican prelate said it was believed to be the first time in living memory that a pope had taken such action.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • Piedmont Natural Gas Co. wants to boost rates. Here’s how much it would cost you.

    The Duke Energy subsidiary says it needs to recover $1.7 billion in capital investment costs.

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Democratic senator urges Biden admin to allow diesel swap in Venezuela

    Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to restore a diesel fuel swap, banned by the previous U.S. president, to provide humanitarian relief to Venezuelan people suffering from economic collapse. Days before the U.S. election last November, former President Donald Trump's administration banned non-U.S. companies, mainly ones in Europe and India, from swapping diesel for Venezuelan crude oil. It was part of Trump's escalation of unilateral sanctions on state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in an unsuccessful bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who Washington says rigged his 2018 re-election.

  • Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Warp Speed, has apologized after facing a sexual-harassment claim

    GSK said that it had substantiated the allegations against Slaoui and that the investigation is ongoing.

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • Obama calls for action on gun violence after Boulder shooting

    Former President Barack Obama expressed his condolences to the families of the 10 victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, and called on political leaders to take action to curb gun violence, in a statement released Tuesday. Why it matters: This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in a week, after a gunman in Atlanta killed eight people on March 16. The shootings have brought a renewed focus on the presence of gun violence in America, following a year during which the coronavirus pandemic slowed the rate of such attacks. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"A once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country," Obama wrote. "We shouldn’t have to choose between one type of tragedy and another. ""[O]ur lives may soon start to return to normal after a long, difficult year filled with so much loss. But in a normal life, we should be able to buy groceries without fear." What he's saying: "In addition to grief, we are also feeling a deep, familiar outrage that we as a nation continue to tolerate these kinds of random, senseless acts day in and day out without taking any significant action," wrote the former president."It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence. But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war."Go deeper: Police identify suspect and victims in Boulder grocery store shootingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Moncef Slaoui, former Operation Warp Speed science chief, fired by drugmaker GSK for sexual harassment

    Moncef Slaoui, a former head of Operation Warp Speed, who spearheaded COVID-19 vaccine development in the USA, was fired by GSK for harassing an employee.

  • Biden’s dogs Major and Champ return to White House following biting incident

    US president defended his pets in an interview last week