New plans unveiled for massive Broadway Junction office and housing plan in Brooklyn

A plan to build hundreds of new apartments by Broadway Junction, a key Brooklyn transit hub, has reached a key milestone with developers publicly filing long-awaited rezoning plans with the city last week.

The project, dubbed “Herkimer-Williams,” is expected to bring about 600 affordable units and hundreds of square feet of office and retail space, according to developers Totem. The development would be spread across four buildings between approximately 20 and 30 floors high, with four phases of construction over a decade.

“This would allow for a very vibrant, transit-oriented new development that would take into account, hopefully, a reflection of what the needs of the community have been asking for over many decades now, which is affordable housing, retail and space for jobs to grow,” said Tucker Reed, a principal at Totem.

The new filings with the Department of City Planning mark the earliest stages of the lengthy land use process, which likely won’t formally begin until 2025.

The area Totem wants to rezone contains three blocks in a roughly triangular shape divided by Williams Place and Herkimer St. It’s bordered by Fulton St. to the north, Van Sinderen Ave. to the west, Atlantic Ave. to the south and East New York Ave. to the east.

Totem already owns most of the land, which includes parking, empty lots and an MTA facility.

While the developers have committed to have 100% of units be affordable, little else is set in stone. Reed said affordability levels and even building heights will be worked out with input from the community during the formal land use process.

Per the filings, Totem “intends to work with” the city’s Department of Housing and Preservation in “exploring financing opportunities” to, as Reed put it, figure out “what affordable program is the right fit here.”

Herkimer-Williams would tower over the surrounding, largely industrial neighborhood of East New York, and Totem principal Vivian Liao acknowledged that height is a concern in the community.

“I would be lying if we said height wasn’t something that folks are concerned about, but they also understand that the height also is what helps make jobs and affordable housing possible here,” she said.

Another possible point of contention could be the elimination of Herkimer St. between Williams Place and Fulton St. The filings call for the “confusing intersection” where Herkimer and Fulton meet to be removed so the developers can “create a contiguous parcel of land.”

Boris Santos is a director of the East New York Community Land Trust, a local organization focused on preserving affordability that previously protested Herkimer-Williams, citing displacement concerns. He said the group is still formalizing its position on the plan, but that residents have lingering qualms about the project.

“Right now some of the points of concern speak to height, usage, demapping of a street, offering maximal public benefits and more,” Santos said. “We are in the understanding that those are the conversations that the developer will be entering with the community, and we look forward to affecting the proposal to our wants and needs.”

Brooklyn Community Board 5 and other local stakeholders have expressed an interest in a CUNY presence at the site. A representative of the board did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“Since before coming into office, I have been proactively engaging with Totem and the local community about the Herkimer-Williams project through town halls, extensive outreach, and conversations with labor,” local Councilmember Sandy Nurse, whose support will be critical for the project, said in a statement.

“Now that the project has reached this milestone, we are able to get more specific about our wishes, concerns, and timelines, particularly how they would intersect with the many public dollars coming to Broadway Junction for long overdue infrastructure and streetscape improvements.”

However, she stressed her concern about having such high-rise commercial office space, saying “it’s hard to imagine people coming back to the office in droves anytime in the near future.” She questioned the office density, “among other elements of the project” but said she looked forward to “productive conversations.”

Broadway Junction is the MTA’s third-busiest station complex in Brooklyn, with some 100,000 daily users.

While the surrounding area has historically been underserved and overlooked for investment, about half a billion dollars in city and state funding was announced in May with the aim of overhauling the Broadway Junction station to upgrade accessibility, improve street safety and create two new plazas.

The Human Resources Administration will move into a new office at 2440 Fulton St. near the proposed Herkimer-Williams site, and the newly refurbished Callahan-Kelly Playground near Broadway Junction was unveiled last week.

Herkimer-Williams falls just outside the chunk of East New York that was included in a controversial 2016 rezoning, which has since been criticized for falling short and breaking promises to the community, particularly around housing.

Reed knows the community is wary as a result.

“I think the proof will be in the pudding for them as we move through the process,” he said. “But we’re optimistic that we can arrive at something that everyone can be really proud of here.”

According to the filings the formal land use and environmental review processes likely wouldn’t finish until 2026, at which point 10 years of construction could begin, with occupancy not expected until 2036.

A public scoping meeting on the matter hosted by City Planning is set for Dec. 19.