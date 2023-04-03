Plans unveiled for Sleaford solar farm to power 190,000 homes

Plans have been unveiled for a solar farm capable of powering up to 190,000 homes in Lincolnshire.

Developer Low Carbon wants to build the farm, known as the Beacon Fen Energy Park, near Sleaford, between Heckington and Helpringham.

The proposals have been submitted to the government's Planning Inspectorate due to the size of the project.

If approved construction on the site would start "no earlier than 2026", the company said.

James Hartley-Bond, director of Low Carbon, said: "The UK government has made clear its plans for the country to reach net zero by 2050. Its aim is to increase the nation's solar capacity fivefold by 2035.

"If given permission, Beacon Fen Energy Park will be a significant step forward towards reaching this vital goal and securing sustainable energy for the country.

"The amount of electricity Beacon Fen Energy Park could generate exceeds 50MW and is therefore classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project."

Initial design and layout documents are expected to be released within the next week, with a public consultation due to be launched in "the coming weeks".

While the planning application will not be determined by North Kesteven District Council, the authority will be given an opportunity to comment on the plans.

Eight other solar farms are also planned across the region, including sites near Gainsborough, Boston, Horncastle and on the Rutland-Stamford border.

