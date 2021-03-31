Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

Rachel Fletcher
  • The print that started it all. I love how the flowers appear to be so happy that they're nearly bursting out of the frame. $40, Madelen Möllard. <a href="https://madelenmollard-shop.com/collections/prints/products/poppies?variant=37211863744674" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Turns out I'm not the only person at Clever with <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/house-call-a-springtime-state-of-mind?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">flowers</a> on the brain, and this oversized bouquet by artist Cyrille Gulassa takes the theme up a notch. $98, Minted. <a href="https://www.minted.com/product/art/MIN-2PU-DNA/birthday-bouquet-ii?color=A&greeting=&shape=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Portugal-based artist Emma Hall riffs on pink and green with this perfect digital print. $12, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/793630149/bohemian-floral-still-life-sofa-and?ref=shop_home_recs_6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you're looking for something slightly more subdued, this print from U.K.-based sisters Liv and Dom Cave-Sutherland gives a more autumnal vibe. The fact that the creation of the work was aided by a glass of wine after a long day might account for the deep shades of burgundy. $28, Liv & Dom. <a href="https://www.livanddom.com/shop/mimosa-nude" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Channeling a carefree, laissez-faire afternoon, artist Abe Ogunlende intends to give viewers “a visual reminder that life always gets better.” $178, BetterShared. <a href="https://bettershared.co/collections/all/products/the-sky-is-always-blue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Why not pair your floral art with a small snack? This painting, by artist Jaron Su, was inspired by a shrimp tempura restaurant in Tokyo. $58, The Poster Club. <a href="https://theposterclub.com/product/jaron-su-daikokuya-and-camellia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The golden backdrop and colorful ceramic <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/20-indoor-planters-under-80?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:planters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">planters</a> give this gorgeous print by Shanée Benjamin a warm glow. $158, Society6. <a href="https://society6.com/product/plant-lady2984021_stretched-canvas?sku=s6-14156424p16a6v28" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This abstract, leafy beauty comes from the queen of boho decor and design herself, <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/justina-blakeney-has-been-painting-almost-every-day-in-quarantine?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justina Blakeney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Justina Blakeney</a>. $60, Jungalow. <a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/justina-blakeney/products/outside-art-print-by-justina-blakeney" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If your space requires a full-on tropical overhaul, L.A.-based artist and musician Ted Feighan is your guy. $80, Monster Rally. <a href="https://monsterrally.co/collections/art-prints/products/tigers-nest-limited-edition-print" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • While the inky, layered colors of the sandstone buttes are the focal point of this piece from Walker Noble, the detailed desert plant life quietly steals the show. $40, Walker Noble Studios. <a href="https://walkernoble.com/collections/landscape/products/monument-valley" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For something slightly moody, this piece by French illustrator Hello Marine is all about subtle shading and shapes. $185, Absolut Art. <a href="https://www.absolutart.com/us/artist/hello-marine/artwork/mr-sun/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This work by Emily Edwards sort of feels like something you'd see on a bedspread in the ’80s, and I'm very much into that. $23, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/739050949/eden-a3-print-simple-artwork-abstract?ref=shop_home_active_7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 12

Poppies

The print that started it all. I love how the flowers appear to be so happy that they're nearly bursting out of the frame. $40, Madelen Möllard. Get it now!

Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and 🌿you can't kill them 🌿

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories