Plant-Based Alternatives: Veggies Made Great, the Leader in Unique, Veggie-Rich Foods

RAHWAY, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based solutions have never been easier! Veggies Made Great, the leader in unique veggie-rich foods is on a mission to create the highest quality, remarkably delicious and nutritionally smart, veggie-rich foods that are ready to eat and available everywhere. Why? Because Veggies Made Great believes the most significant way to improve health in this country is to increase consumption of veggies, and currently only 1 in 10 Americans eat the daily recommended amount of vegetables. The plant-based company creatively combines clean and simple ingredients to create a remarkably delicious line of veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. The product line is allergy friendly (gluten free, soy free, peanut and tree nut free, with many dairy free options) with veggies always the first and primary ingredient. They are perfect for veggie lovers, vegetarians and even the pickiest eaters.

The amazingly convenient and frozen line of products include: Veggies Made Great Muffins available in Blueberry Oat; Double Chocolate Chip, Banana Chocolate Chip and the newest flavor, Apple Cinnamon; Veggies Made Great Veggie Cakes in Superfood, Broccoli Cheddar, and new Butternut Squash; and Veggies Made Great Frittatas in Spinach Egg White; Veggie Bacon & Potato; and new Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White.

All Veggies Made Great products are loaded with nutrient-rich veggies and use vegetables as the first and primary ingredient. Whether the vegetables are hidden, like zucchini and carrots in the Muffins, or used to highlight the product, like kale, carrots and cauliflower, in the Superfood Veggie Cakes, Veggies Made Great makes eating your veggies delicious! The products are manufactured in a gluten free, peanut-free, tree nut-free, soy-free facility and every product in the Veggies Made Great product line is both allergy friendly and are made using clean and simple ingredients.

Made with a delicious blend of seven different veggies, brown rice, and egg, the number one selling Superfood Veggie Cake is the ultimate breakfast, snack, or side dish. Since its launch in 2015, the Superfood Veggie Cakes continue to grow at an amazing rate. The success of this item is attributable to the fact that it offers the customer a healthy, portable, and convenient plant-based option that they can enjoy on-the-go and during any occasion. Due to the great success of the Superfood Veggie Cakes, they are now available in two additional flavors: Butternut Squash and Broccoli Cheddar Veggie Cakes. The Butternut Squash Veggie Cake is made with a delicious blend of butternut squash, carrots and a hint of brown sugar. The Broccoli Cheddar Veggie Cake is packed with a delightful mix of broccoli, carrots, and cheddar cheese, offering consumers five grams of protein. All Veggie Cake flavors are gluten-free and only 90 calories or less.

Veggies Made Great also has a remarkably delicious line of veggie-rich Frittatas that are high in protein, low in calories and are now available in three flavors: Spinach Egg White, Veggie Bacon & Potato, and Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittatas. The Spinach Egg White Frittata is made with spinach, tomatoes, onions, and red bell peppers, the Veggie Bacon & Potato Frittata is packed with cauliflower, potato, onions and veggie bacon made from pinto beans and the newest addition Mushroom & 3 Cheese Frittata loaded with mushroom and made with cage-free eggs.

For those who have more of a sweet tooth, Veggies Made Great also offers an array of Muffins. Made with a delicious blend of zucchini and carrots to moisten and sweeten the muffins, Veggies Made Great Muffins make the perfect breakfast, snack or guilt-free indulgence. The Muffins are 120 calories or less and offer a great source of fiber and protein, using vegetables as the primary ingredients. The Blueberry Oat Muffins have become a top-seller and a breakfast go-to for Veggies Made Great customers. The Double Chocolate Muffin may sound suspicious, but these muffins are made with clean and simple ingredients and taste like a decadent lava cake when heated! The newest addition to the line, the Apple Cinnamon Muffin, makes a delicious muffin tradition even better.