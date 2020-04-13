Plant-based Beverages Market Size Worth $22.9 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant-based beverages market size is expected to reach USD 22.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With increasing awareness for healthy lifestyle, consumers are shifting from conventional food to more natural and healthy plant-based products. Moreover, the vegan population across the globe is propelling the demand for plant derived beverages and food products. Plant-based milk is also gaining wide popularity among vegan population as well as consumers with lactose intolerance condition.

Grand_View_Research_Logo More

Key suggestions from the report:

Soy-based milk accounted for a share of more than 30% of the global revenue in 2019. This category of functional drinks has been gaining popularity as it is a reach source of nutritional ingredients including vitamin A and B-12, proteins, isoflavones, and potassium

The coconut base segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness regarding weight management among working-class population is projected to promote the use of coconut milk as a healthy alternative

The flavored segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027 owing to new product and flavor launches by industry participants, which are gaining traction particularly among youth population

Key players in the plant-based beverages market include Döhler GmbH; PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON , LLC.; WhiteWave Foods Company; Blue Diamond Growers Inc.; SunOpta; and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. New product launches is expected to remain a key strategy among the market leaders to gain a competitive edge.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Plant-based Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Soy Base, Coconut Base, Almond Base, Rice Base, Oats Base, Hemp Base), By Flavor, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plant-based-beverages-market

Significant increase in the vegan population across major developed countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Italy is one of the key factors driving the demand for plant-based beverages. According to the statistics provided by 'The Vegan Society', U.K. has the largest vegan population, which quadrupled from 2014 to 2019 whereas, the vegan population in U.S. reached 19.6 million in 2017, which was 600% more from 2014. These market trends are anticipated to boost the demand for plant-based beverages over the forecast period.

Lactose intolerance in one of the fastest growing disorders, which is anticipated to boost the scope for plant-based beverages. According to U.S. National Library of Medicine, an estimated 5% to 17% of Europe population suffers from lactose intolerance, whereas 44% of the Americans are lactose intolerant.

Asia Pacific is the largest plant-based beverage consuming region with a market share of more than 30% in 2019 owing to high concentration of buyers in countries such as China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Japan. However, North America is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of % from 2020 to 2027 owing to growing vegan population and increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance in U.S. and Canada.

Grand View Research has segmented the global plant-based beverages market based on product, flavor, and region:

Plant-based Beverages Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Plant-based Beverages Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Plant-based Beverages Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Frozen Food Market – The global frozen food market size was estimated at USD 280.08 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025.

in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025. Ready Meals Market – The global ready meals market size was estimated at USD 219.69 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand further at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

in 2018 and is estimated to expand further at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Food and Grocery Retail Market– The global food and grocery retail market size was valued at USD 8,770.58 Billion in 2015. The food & grocery retail industry has been growing steadily in recent years and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-beverages-market-size-worth-22-9-billion-by-2027-grand-view-research-inc-301039215.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.