Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market to Reach USD 32.29 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

The increasing importance of plant-based food & beverage alternatives for various health benefits and the prevalence of vegan diets are the key factors impacting the plant-based food & beverage alternatives market growth.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market is forecast to be worth USD 32.29 billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on plant-based meat & dairy alternatives amongst the lactose intolerant population & other patients with ailments that forbid the ingestion of meat and rising concerns with weight management, higher emphasis on weight loss are some major drivers for the growth of the market.

Additionally, the expanding vegan population and the growing practice of consuming low-fat milk have been some factors propelling the demand for this market. Besides, some types of plant-based milk have been very effective in enhancing antioxidant degree, providing exceptionally low sugar & calorie content, working as an efficient source of calcium for bones & providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management.

The global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives market is expected to remain a highly competitive and fragmented landscape, consisting of a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous growth potential for innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In December 2019, Danone S.A. announced its active participation in a funding round for the plant-based business of Halsa Foods. Halsa Foods manufactures a variety of dairy alternatives across the United States.

The soy sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 17.3% owing to its massive ongoing & forecast demand. The products in soy-based protein or milk serve as an excellent source of dietary protein.

The Asia Pacific market is predicted to accelerate with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the vegan population, the growing preference for plant-based alternatives due to its massive health benefits in the Asia Pacific region, which are mostly dominated by the countries, namely China and India, is gaining a positive impact on the overall worldwide market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Before the Butcher LLC, Califia Farms LP, Daiya Foods Inc., Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Boca Foods Co., ConAgra Brands Inc., and Danone S.A., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook $1 Plant-Based Dairy Plant-Based Milk Plant-Based Cheese Plant-Based Creamers Plant-Based Butter Plant-Based Yogurt Plant-Based Meat Others

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Soy Wheat Almond Corn Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



