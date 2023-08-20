Plant City birthday party shooting leaves man dead, another injured

Authorities have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a fatal Plant City shooting during a birthday party Saturday night.

Faustino Antunez, 48, is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting on Branch Forbes Road was reported to the sheriff’s office at 5:46 p.m. Witnesses told detectives there were at least 10 people at the party when the shooter fired his gun. A man in his 40s who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to the hospital, but deputies said he was expected to survive.

Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Antunez after he was involved in a car crash. He was suspected of driving under the influence and gave deputies a fake name, authorities said. He was being held at the Manatee County Jail as of Sunday morning.