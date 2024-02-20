Plant City family seeks answers months after loved one’s murder, fears case will go unsolved

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A grieving family is struggling to find justice that they fear may never come after two men were killed in a shooting in December in Plant City. The family is hoping that their case does not go cold.

Captain Al Van Duyne admits they do not have a pool of detectives like some larger agencies. But he said they take each of these unsolved cases very seriously and will not rest until they find justice for the victim’s families.

“It’s been hard for myself, my family, just going through in-and-out day and day, trying to seek that justice that we need in order to solve his case,” the brother of Zonte’veon Shaw, Monte Shaw, said.

For Monte Shaw, the wait for justice is tough to take. Shaw’s brother, Zonte’veon Shaw, 30, was one of two men shot and killed in Plant City on Christmas. That crime remains unsolved.

“It is heartbreaking that families are still left with unanswered questions,” Shaw said.

The Shaw family is not alone in their need for answers. Despite what the department calls round-the-clock investigations, Plant City police currently have 17 unsolved murders on the books.

“It is a frequency in which they will go and review those cases. Sometimes the review of the cases is prompted by notifications that we may get from a source such as FDLE,” Captain Al Van Duyne said.

The Shaw family said they are struggling to find justice and tell us they are afraid that detectives don’t shed enough light on cases with Black victims. But Captain Van Duyne said there is no bias in how Plant City manages its criminal investigations.

“We do not allow social status. We do not allow how much money you have, your race, or your color to even enter that conversation,” Captain Van Duyne said.

There is one thing on which both Shaw’s family and the department can agree: encouraging people to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers if they know anything about these crimes. It may just help the detectives put a killer behind bars.

