Plant City man admitted he shot 2 people, killing 1, Hillsborough deputies say

A 19-year-old Plant City man has been arrested after he confessed to shooting two people in a vehicle Tuesday — killing one man and seriously injuring another, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies went to the intersection of Williams and Wilder roads, located north of Interstate 4, after receiving reports of shots being fired around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they approached a vehicle that had been involved in a crash. They discovered a dead man inside the vehicle, and another man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Both men had been shot.

Detectives at the scene spoke with Michael Cappell, 19, and say he admitted to being the shooter.

Based on their investigation, detectives believe Cappell had some type of interaction with the two men and began shooting at their vehicle, the release said. The driver, who had been shot, lost control and crashed as he tried to get away from Cappell.

Cappell is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and shooting into a vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man who was taken to the hospital is in stable condition and is expected to recover., the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.