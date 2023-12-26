Plant City man arrested for DUI manslaughter on Christmas Eve

A 40-year-old woman was killed in her motorized wheelchair while riding down West Pipkin Road in Lakeland.

A Plant City man was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Howard Bennett, 67-year-old, was also heading down West Pipkin Road when he hit Leslie Stone, who was in her powered wheelchair said deputies.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said Bennett stumbled around while using the patrol vehicle for support, had bloodshot eyes and fumbled words when he spoke.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bennett was taken into custody after failing the sobriety test that was twice the legal limit in Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a statement advising people to celebrate the holidays responsibly.

“Our prayers are with Ms. Stone’s family. To lose a loved one this way is awfully tragic, but especially during the holiday season,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “We hope and pray our citizens will make better choices than this suspect did - please celebrate the holidays responsibly,”

