Plant City man, two others arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol siege

TAMPA — Two people from Lakeland and a third from Plant City have joined the list of Floridians accused of federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Perkins, Olivia Pollock, and Joshua Doolin were arrested early Tuesday and appeared together in the afternoon in a Tampa federal courtroom. They wore chains on their ankles.

Perkins, 37, lives in Plant City, federal officials said. Pollock, 30, and Doolin, 23, live in Lakeland.

They each face multiple criminal charges for their participation in the attack against America’s legislative branch of government, which occurred as Congress was working to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. A criminal complaint detailing the exact circumstances of their alleged crimes was not publicly available late Tuesday.

Doolin worked as an emergency medical technician with Polk County Fire Rescue, a county spokeswoman confirmed. He was fired the same day as his arrest.

In a brief court hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs asked that Perkins be held in jail pending trial, noting that he is charged with a crime of violence. The prosecutor said Perkins is accused of taking a flag pole and thrusting it at a police officer before using it to beat the officer over the head and back.

“He’s likely facing at least two to three years in prison,” Scruggs said.

Several family members who packed courtroom benches gasped.

Other charges against the three include theft of government property, entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

All three told U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson they could not afford their own lawyers. The judge appointed separate attorneys for each of them. He also granted the prosecutor’s request that Pollock and Doolin be released on a $25,000 signature bond, meaning they will only have to pay if they fail to attend future court hearings.

They were told to surrender their passports and any guns they own. The pair were also prohibited from traveling outside the Middle District of Florida and required to comply with electronic monitoring of their movements. They can travel to Washington D.C. for court appearances.

Story continues

Perkins remained detained. The judge told him he can discuss with his appointed attorney, Christopher DeLaughter, whether to file a formal request for release on bond.

“He’s a good man,” a man said from the courtroom gallery.

“I didn’t ask for comment from spectators,” the judge said.

Family members of the three did not comment after the hearing.

The total number of Floridians accused of crimes related to the Capitol riots now stands at 55, more than any other state. Nationwide, federal officials have charged more than 500 people with taking part in the riots.