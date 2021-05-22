Plant City woman captured in Pasco after 110 mph chase on I-75, troopers say

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old Plant City woman was arrested Saturday after leading troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen Cadillac, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Rachael Stefancich was “nearly fully unclothed,” troopers say, and may have been driving for more than two hours when she was captured after a highway patrol cruiser pushed the stolen vehicle off State Road 52.

It was about 10 a.m. when the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert warning law enforcement agencies that a stolen 2009 Cadillac sedan was headed south on Interstate 75 through Sumter County.

Troopers spotted the Cadillac in Hernando County and attempted to pull it over. The driver didn’t stop, troopers say, and instead reached speeds of more than 110 mph and started switching lanes and using the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

The vehicle reached Pasco County and then exited onto westbound S.R. 52. Troopers say they followed and then used the “PIT maneuver,” or pursuit intervention technique.

That’s when a law enforcement vehicle turns into the rear side of an escaping vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to spin off the roadway. The chase ended more than 100 miles from Gilchrist County.

Stefancich was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Hernando County jail, but her status there was not known Saturday.

The highway patrol did not release any other details about the case.

