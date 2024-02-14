Plant City X leaving Middletown. What's next for the vegan restaurant.

Three years after moving into the former Papa Gino's on East Main Road in Middletown Plant City X is moving out.

The fast-casual vegan restaurant announced in social media posts that they will close the Middletown location and move to Barrington. The last day of service will be Sunday, Feb. 18.

"On behalf of the entire Plant City X team, thank you Aquidneck Island for the support, love, and community over the past 3 years! You have taught us so much and it was a pleasure to share this journey with you! 💚 We have made the decision to move Plant City X Middletown to another beloved community in Rhode Island, BARRINGTON! Our last day of service in Middletown will be Sunday, February 18th," the post read.

Details on the Barrington location have not yet been posted.

Opened in January 2021, Plant City X offered an all-plant-based menu that was locally sourced and sustainable. Everything from burgers, chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, fries, shakes and smoothies but completely plant-based, was offered in a fast food style that included a drive-thru.

Other vegan options on Aquidneck Island

While Plant City X's closing will leave a hole in the island's vegan dining scene options dedicated to style of eating remain.

In 2022, the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals named as Newport to its list of Top 10 Vegan Friendly Beach Towns in the U.S.

Among the places identified are Sprout and Lentin in Middletown and Root in Newport. Root has also previously been recognized as a top 100 restaurant in America by Yelp.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Plant City X in Middletown closing, moving to Barrington