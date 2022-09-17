New plant in Columbia expected to process 40 million pounds of Italian meats per year

Garrett Fortune and Tony Clark with Swift Prepared Foods and Subash Alias with Missouri Partnership explain the process Thursday in which Columbia was selected for Swift's Italian meats processing plant during the Regional Economic Development Inc. quarterly meeting at The Bistro at Les Bourgeois Vineyards in Rocheport.

Swift Prepared Foods is getting ready to begin hiring employees to work at its new Italian meats processing plant set to open next year off Paris Road in north Columbia.

Hiring efforts will ramp up in November as the plant prepares for a start date of Jan. 1, officials said Thursday.

Swift aims to have at least 200 employees at the facility.

"This will be one of Swift's largest plants at 325,000 square feet and also the first of its kind producing charcuterie and Italian meats," said Garrett Fortune, plant engineer. "Everything you see at stores at the deli counter."

Output is expected at 40 million pounds of meat products per year, Fortune said.

Swift plans to be one of the employers available at a job fair 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash St.

"As far as construction, the plant is at about 80% right now, and 90% to schedule. We are maintaining schedule. We got our last transformers last week," Fortune said, adding the plant will now be able to start installing equipment.

The company purchased construction materials before issues related to the supply chain increasingly impacted the globe, but there still were snags, Fortune said. While Stellar, the plant's construction contractor, brought in some of its own subcontractors, local subcontractors were used as well, he said.

Most senior staff positions already have been hired, coming either from the mid-Missouri community or a few who have relocated to Columbia.

"We have hired some highly skilled individuals in this area," Fortune said. "Also, the trade schools — we have talked to a lot. And there are a lot of robotics programs in the area and a lot of colleges investing in that. As a business, that helps us quite a bit."

Human resources staff is hard at work not only preparing to hire, but coordinating with other businesses along the Paris Road/Route B corridor on solutions for getting people to and from work, said Tony Clark, controller for the Italian food meats division of Swift.

Swift is looking into housing investments as well, he said.

How Swift chose Columbia

Swift selected Columbia last year for its Italian meats plant at an 80-acre location along Paris Road, next to Schneider Electric and 3M and near Kraft Heinz, Aurora Organic Dairy and Quaker.

The plant will produce dry-cured meats including salami, pepperoni, prosciutto and pancetta.

Swift was approved to receive Chapter 100 tax incentive bonds from Boone County. As of last month, Swift had not yet started its 10-year tax abatement period.

The $200 million facility will be the company's headquarters for Italian meat products, including research and development, Clark said. A second phase could bring an additional 50,000-square-foot building costing $35 million.

The Chapter 100 incentive abates 75% of the company's property taxes on the new build. Property taxes of $3.7 million still are expected to be collected over the period.

Swift has received incentives from the state for its expansion in Columbia through the Missouri Works program. This incentive tool helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

The company is also partnering with Missouri One Start to provide tailored recruitment assistance to meet its workforce needs.

Prior to all this, Swift worked with Missouri Partnership and Austin Consulting to narrow down site selection. Missouri Partnership was the organization to make the case for Missouri, said CEO Subash Alias.

The initial process was secret, including with Chapter 100, using project code words before they were announced publicly. The Swift project was known as Project Silver.

Site selection "is a very calculated, scientific process," Alias said. Considerations such as logistics, workforce, business climate and taxes go into the models created by Austin Consulting, he said, adding that company provided site possibilities in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa, down from a national list of 90 possible locations.

The Swift plant that already exists in Moberly helped boost the argument for Columbia, Alias said. Another aspect that aided Swift's decision was that the Columbia location was a Missouri Certified Site.

Selection of Columbia ultimately came down to "what was offered from an operational cost perspective, an economic perspective, and (Regional Economic Development Inc.) put us in contact with local governments," Clark said.

"After that full bid process was done, it was clear Columbia was the right choice for us."

Community programs from Swift

Swift has at least two community investment programs, one of which is known as Hometown Strong through Swift's parent company, JBS.

"Right now we are looking to invest $300,000 and it can be for different projects," Clark said.

The other program is Better Futures, which is for employees to continue their education, whether at a technical or trade school or some other program, Clark said.

By the time the plant is up and running, the Better Futures program will be active. Swift HR staff is coordinating communications with local colleges and universities, Clark said.

Employee community involvement, such as with volunteerism or other community projects, is determined on a plant-by-plant basis, Clark said. One program already being explored is a donation avenue for the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, Fortune said.

