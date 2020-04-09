How to Plant an Edible Garden with Kids

When my eldest son turned 5, I was asked to volunteer at his school in Los Angeles. I saw gardening on the list of options, and it brought back memories of being with my father in our Connecticut backyard, where sunflowers towered over my head. I decided to sign up.

Truth be told, I didn’t really know that much about gardening. So I camped out in the public library, devouring every book I could get my hands on, and bombarded the growers at the weekly farmers’ market with questions. That school garden came alive through sheer trial and error.

RELATED: 13 Fun Ways for Kids to Spend More Time Outside

The kids loved eating the food they grew, and from then on, I was hooked. I launched a gardening program at my younger son’s school too. When parents started asking me if I’d come plant at their home, my company, Edible Gardens LA, was born.

Now my son is in college, and I’ve built hundreds of gardens. I still work in schools every week, and I live for the moments when I see kids make the connection: This is where our food comes from. You can do this, too, either at school or at home.

These photos were taken in two gardens that Kranz planted. Sam, 5, and his brother, Milo, 3, are in their yard, created by Kranz. “The garden teaches them about seasons, life cycles, and patience,” says the boys’ mom, Amy. Posy, 7, and her sister, Poppy, 9, have gardened with Kranz since preschool.

Step 1: Find the Right Spot

Do a sun check. In order to find the best spot for your garden, follow the sun. Most homegrown produce needs to be in areas that get at least five hours of direct sunlight a day. Have your kids home in on the right spot by giving them this mission on a weekend: Take a photo of the space you’re thinking of using once every two hours in one day, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Then look at the photos together. Are there five hours of sun? If yes, you’re good to go.

Assess your options. If you’ve got more than one good spot, think about how you want to use the garden. If it’s close to the kitchen, your kids can collect basil or oregano while you cook. If it’s near the hose, they can easily help water the plants. Ask, too, if the spot will be right in the path of, say, soccer balls or running dogs. Can you keep wildlife out?

Watch for trees overhead. Plants struggle to grow under pines and eucalyptus, for example, so garden out from under them.