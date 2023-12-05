How a new plant hardiness map changes how, what, and when we grow
The last time the USDA Plant Hardiness zone map got an update was in 2012. This year's new map shows nearly half the country warmed into a different climate zone. According to amateur and professional growers, the warming trend isn't a big surprise. "We've noticed in our daily ground-level gardening that the temperatures have been changing. We've been here since 2011," Kitty Wallace, Gardening Coordinator for the Tampa Heights Community Garden, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.