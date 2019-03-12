How to Plant an Indoor Herb Garden

From Popular Mechanics

Fresh herbs can be a glorious addition to any meal. They taste great, are healthful, and can be easily grown on your windowsill or kitchen countertop. There's nothing quite like chopping basil you grew yourself to throw on top of tomato sauce.

If you're ready to take the plunge, then here's the best way to plant an indoor herb garden you can enjoy year-round.

What Herbs Should I Grow?

Start by figuring out which herbs you already use the most. Check your refrigerator and spice rack for your most-used herbs. Look at some of your favorite recipes, and then imagine how much better tasting your meals would be if you could cut herbs fresh from your own garden.

Cilantro, mint, basil, thyme, rosemary, sage, chives, and parsley are good candidates for beginning herb gardeners. Later on, you might also try bay, chervil, oregano, or tarragon.

How Do You Start an Herb Garden?

You can grow herbs from seeds, but the faster way is to buy seedlings. You can find these at your local nursery, or try the garden department at Home Depot or your local home center.

You can grow herbs side-by-side in a large pot (just make sure not to plant herbs that need a lot of water and a little water right next to each other). However, it's best if you can dedicate a small pot for each herb. Label them with a stick or mark the pot with the type of herb. If you are tight on space, a tiered stackable pot works great for growing multiple herbs.

Make sure the pots have good drainage, as most herbs grow best in moist soil. A quality garden soil is all that is needed for repotting your herbs from the plastic holders to your new pots. Be gentle with your herbs and try not to disturb the delicate root ball when repotting.

How Often Should I Water My Herbs?

Herbs require moderate watering on a daily basis. With proper drainage you should not have an issue with overwatering. Unlike many houseplants that can be watered weekly, herbs require a bit more water throughout the week.

Trim your herbs with pruning shears instead of tearing them off with your hands. These will leave clean cuts that will do less damage to the plant. Remove leaves from the top of the plant and let the larger leaves at the bottom continue to soak up the sun.

How Much Sun Do Herbs Need?

It's best to provide your herbs with plenty of direct sunlight throughout the day, which is why a window sill is ideal. But if the windowsill is too hot, move your herbs to a cooler area. Experiment with different spaces in your home for best results.

Happy gardening!

