🌱 Plant Leaks Sewage + Mary Jane Gummies At Harris Elementary

Partially treated sewage is spilling into the Blackstone River. Also, an elementary school kid brought edibles to school. Finally, the Krakow Deli is looking to expand its efforts for Ukraine.



The Department of Environmental Management revealed Wednesday that “partly treated sewage has been spilling into the Blackstone River since at least Monday afternoon.” It originated at the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility at 11 Cumberland Hill Road. At this time, avoid “wading, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, rowing, fishing and consuming fish caught in that area.” (Providence Journal/paywall) A Harris Elementary School student shared some gummy candy with five friends. However, we learned Tuesday that these were actually marijuana gummies, which the child found “in their mother’s bedroom.” We don’t know if the edibles contained CBD or THC. “The mother was frustrated that her child had found them, adding that the gummies were a couple of years old and were hidden away.” (WPRI) The Krakow Deli Bakery and Smokehouse continues to make news. We learned Wednesday that the deli is “looking for a web designer willing to donate time to create a website where people can bid on items in the charity auction,” it will start up. In the meantime, the team there continues to collect donations. “All the supplies are donated to Caritas, a Catholic relief organization assisting Ukrainian refugees in Poland.” (RI Monthly) According to Moderna, parents may soon have access to COVID-19 vaccines for their youngest children. “Its trials show the shots are effective in babies, toddlers and preschoolers.” Moderna now has to receive authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to provide the vaccine on an emergency basis. Once it passes this hurdle, the Centers for Disease Control have to recommend it. “Coronavirus rates remain low in Rhode Island. As of Wednesday, the positivity rate was 3.4 percent, though that's an increase from last week, when the rate was at 2.9 percent.” (Patch) Get inspired, because the Woonsocket Harris Public Library will celebrate the month of April as National Poetry Month. There will be a poetry contest! “Anyone can submit a poem that will be judged in five age groups, grade k-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12 and Adult. First, second and third place winners will be chosen for each category.” Submissions are accepted between April 1 and April 30. (Patch)

Today in Woonsocket:



Almost Maine at the Stadium Theatre (7:30 PM)

The Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park posted its three videos from the Work/Life Winter Series on YouTube! (Facebook)

The Woonsocket Historical Society is looking for old photos or artifacts you would like to share. (Facebook)

