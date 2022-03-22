Plant a tree in metaverse, and S.Korea will plant two in fire-damaged forest

The Korea Forest Service is starting a tree-planting campaign in the metaverse in conjunction with fintech company Dunamu — for every tree planted in the metaverse, it will plant two trees in the fire-affected mountain forest of Andong.

Fast facts

An event is planned on Dunamu’s metaverse platform 2ndblock on a first-come, first-serve basis to a daily limit of a thousand participants and a total of 5,000 from March 21 to March 25.

The Korea Forest Service says the event is part of the government’s effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 while helping damaged forests to recover.

Participants who complete the virtual tree-planting will also be given a voucher that can be traded with a seedling at a local tree market.

Andong’s mountain forest suffered the fourth-largest wildfire in the history of South Korea in 2020 that caused damages of more than US$57 million.

Earlier this month, South Korea witnessed additional forest fires, one of which burnt down 20,923 hectares, or 51,710 acres — an amount of land that is more than one-third of the capital city, Seoul.

