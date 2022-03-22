Plant a tree in metaverse, and S.Korea will plant two in fire-damaged forest

Danny Park
·1 min read

The Korea Forest Service is starting a tree-planting campaign in the metaverse in conjunction with fintech company Dunamu — for every tree planted in the metaverse, it will plant two trees in the fire-affected mountain forest of Andong.

Fast facts

  • An event is planned on Dunamu’s metaverse platform 2ndblock on a first-come, first-serve basis to a daily limit of a thousand participants and a total of 5,000 from March 21 to March 25.

  • The Korea Forest Service says the event is part of the government’s effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 while helping damaged forests to recover.

  • Participants who complete the virtual tree-planting will also be given a voucher that can be traded with a seedling at a local tree market.

  • Andong’s mountain forest suffered the fourth-largest wildfire in the history of South Korea in 2020 that caused damages of more than US$57 million.

  • Earlier this month, South Korea witnessed additional forest fires, one of which burnt down 20,923 hectares, or 51,710 acres — an amount of land that is more than one-third of the capital city, Seoul.

