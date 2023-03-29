Plant worker caught peeing in city’s water supply, Louisiana officials say. He’s fired

A water company employee is out of a job after he was seen peeing in the water supply at a Louisiana treatment plant, parish officials said.

The 57-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of contaminating water supplies and criminal damage to critical infrastructure after the ”unauthorized leak” at a Donaldsonville water plant, WBRZ and The Advocate reported.

Video of the March 19 incident shows the employee adjust the camera up so the lower half of his body is out of frame before he’s heard urinating in one of the water tanks.

He walks away then returns a short time later to move the camera to its original position, according to video obtained by McClatchy News.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said officials were told of the incident days later, adding that he was “extremely disappointed.” An investigation confirmed the allegations and the worker was fired.

“At no time was the public in danger,” Cointment wrote in a statement dated March 22. “All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements.”

The man, described as a “long-tenured employee,” was accused of relieving himself in the water tanks on at least two separate occasions in a month’s span, The Advocate reported, citing sheriff’s deputies.

The plant is equipped with two restrooms, including one on the floor where the employee worked, according to the newspaper.

The case has since been turned over to the district attorney’s office, parish government officials said. State and federal authorities were also notified.

“This incident is now in their jurisdiction as an ongoing investigation,” Cointment said.

Ascension Parish is about 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

