Plantation man arrested on charges of extorting, harassing state Sen. Lauren Book

Florida police have arrested 19-year-old Jeremy Kamperveen of Plantation on cyber stalking and extortion charges after he allegedly faked sexually-explicit photos of state Sen. Lauren Book and threatened to distribute them to news media outlets.

Book, a Plantation Democrat who chairs the Senate Democratic Caucus, is a widely known advocate for victims of child abuse and sexual abuse.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s arrest report, Book — whose name is redacted — complained to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) that she had received multiple text messages from an unknown number that included two photographs of the senator “with exposed breasts” and threatened to “leak the photos to Fox and her career would be over.”

Kamperveen also allegedly texted sexually explicit photos that included female genitalia and the portrayal of a sexual act. Book told agents that she recognized the pictures of her breast as those “she had taken of herself and only shared with a close friend.”

Book alerted the FDLE on Friday, Nov. 12, and the agency launched an investigation in which it would attempt to assume her identity online in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.

Book, who was excused from voting during the special legislative session on COVID mandates last month, attempted to keep a low profile as the investigation continued. Kamperveen was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Sunrise, and FDLE continued the investigation into possible accomplices, Book said in a statement on Thursday.

But after a Miami television station confirmed the investigation, and the Broward Sheriff’s Department confirmed it involved Book, she released a statement.

“Three weeks ago, I became the victim of ongoing cyber threats, sexual harassment and extortion. I immediately notified law enforcement and began working closely with them to track those responsible for sending threatening and disturbing images and messages to my phone, including distorted, fake and stolen images created in an effort to intimidate, threaten, and extort me,” the statement read.

Story continues

“My family and I are most grateful to law enforcement for their swift action resulting in the apprehension of one suspect. However, the investigation is active and ongoing to ensure that other individuals that could be behind these serious criminal acts that are targeting me are apprehended and brought to justice.

Florida state Sen. Lauren Book

“I want to thank my Senate family, Democratic Caucus, and the Senate president for maintaining my privacy and supporting me throughout this process. Law enforcement made clear they needed the investigation to remain private, and I invoked Marsy’s Law to protect my identity as a victim as provided in Florida’s Constitution.

“Sadly, the application of Marsy’s Law has weaknesses as the ongoing investigation was released and my identity was revealed. While I have dedicated my entire life to public service and have never shied away from speaking publicly about personal and private matters, I am now asking for the respect of privacy for myself, my family — including my two very young children — and for the safety of agents involved in this ongoing case.”

Passed in November 2020 by Florida voters, Marsy’s Law requires law enforcement to protect victims’ rights at all stages of a proceeding, including when they set bail or pretrial release and release the name of the victim during the prosecution.

In 2018, Book obtained an injunction against Derek Logue, an outspoken critic of sex-offender laws, whom she accused of cyber stalking and harassment. A Broward County circuit judge issued an injunction that included a series of requirements designed to prevent Logue from having contact with the lawmaker or threatening her.

But Logue appealed to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, which ruled in a 2-1 decision in 2019 that the injunction violated his First Amendment rights. A footnote in the majority opinion said an Alabama court in 2001 convicted Logue of improper relations with a minor.

Book, who suffered sexual abuse by a nanny when she was a child, leads the advocacy group Lauren’s Kids, along with her role as a lawmaker.