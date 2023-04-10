Plantation police fatally shoots man at a hotel. No officers were injured, cops say

Family members of a man who Plantation police fatally shot at a hotel over the weekend are now seeking answers following his death.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge, 375 N State Road 7, Officer Chavez Grant, a spokesman with the Plantation Police Department, told the Miami Herald in an email.

Homea Spence died at the scene, and no officers were injured, Grant said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

Grant didn’t say how many officers shot at Spence, what time the incident happened nor the events that led to the shooting. Police also didn’t specify Spence’s age.

Grant told the Sun Sentinel that “the involved officers” are on paid administrative leave.

Cellphone video taken by a bystander and obtained by WPLG Local 10 News shows an officer doing CPR on Spence after he was shot, the TV station reported.

According to Local 10, family members gathered outside the hotel Saturday night, pleading authorities for more information.

“He was just on Facebook with me three hours ago, and they won’t tell us nothing,” a family member told Local 10.