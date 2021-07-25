Plantersville man charged with Saturday morning fatal shooting

Jul. 25—TUPELO — A Lee County man has been charged with murder in a Saturday morning shooting near the hospital that left one man dead.

Ja'derius Marion, 19, of Plantersville, was taken into custody without incident late July 24. He was booked into the Lee County Jail around 10:30 p.m. and charged with second degree murder. Authorities say he will have his initial court appearance Monday where bond will be set.

According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Gloster for a reported shooting July 24 around 1 a.m.. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot of D'Casa. The restaurant was closed at the time.

Around the same time, it was reported to authorities that an adult male victim had been taken by private vehicle to the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room and that victim was deceased.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 28-year-old Tadarrel Hall of Nettleton was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:38 a.m. His body is being sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

