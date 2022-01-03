Plantersville standoff ends with arrest

Jan. 3—PLANTERSVILLE — A Lee County man is behind bars after keeping law enforcement at bay for two hours Sunday afternoon.

Lee County deputy sheriffs were called to a County Road 1149 Plantersville residence on Jan. 2 for a domestic violence complaint and possibly a burglary. The caller said the suspect, Justin Darby, 30, was armed with a firearm.

The responding officers made contact with Darby near the house and he was armed with a handgun. He refused to comply with the deputies as they attempted to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

"After a two-hour time period, deputies were able to disarm Darby and take him into custody without any further incident," said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

Darby was booked into the Lee County Jail Sunday afternoon on the preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct. Because this is an ongoing investigation, additional charges could be filed.

Darby is expected to have his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court Monday.

william.moore@djournal.com