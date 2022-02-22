What planting zone do you live in?

Good Morning America

The most vibrant part of her ensemble, the blazer, is a piece from Zara that includes several chic shiny buttons. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the ensemble for a rare solo trip in Copenhagen where she is focused on continuing her work surrounding young children and early childhood development. According to Kensington Palace, Kate's trip to Denmark marks the first time she has brought the work of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood "to the international stage."