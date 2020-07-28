    Advertisement

    Plantronics: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

    SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) _ Plantronics Inc. (PLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75 million in its fiscal first quarter.

    The Santa Cruz, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

    The headset maker posted revenue of $355.7 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Plantronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 65 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $346 million to $386 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $381.5 million.

    Plantronics shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.61, a fall of 52% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLT

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.