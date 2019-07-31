Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Plantronics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Plantronics had debt of US$1.64b, up from US$492.5m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$215.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.42b.

How Strong Is Plantronics's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Plantronics had liabilities of US$528.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.87b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$215.8m as well as receivables valued at US$337.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.84b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$1.47b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Plantronics shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.7), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.28 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Even worse, Plantronics saw its EBIT tank 82% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Plantronics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.