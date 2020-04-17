Is Plantronics (PLT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Plantronics (PLT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PLT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.69. PLT's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.15 and as low as 2.41, with a median of 6.27, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that PLT has a P/CF ratio of 8.39. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.02. PLT's P/CF has been as high as 29.57 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 17.02, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Plantronics's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PLT is an impressive value stock right now.



