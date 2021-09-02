Plantsville man charged in connection to Wednesday sexual assault

A 36-year-old Plantsville man is facing six charges in connection to a sexual assault Wednesday.

Jonathan Vose was charged with first-degree sexual assault with a firearm, first-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, strangulation, unlawful restrain and disorderly conduct.

The physical, and sexual, assault occurred around 7:30 a.m., police said.

The victim reportedly ran up to a bystander who was in his truck and asked for help, saying she was assaulted. He called police.

Police said the victim had “obvious injuries,” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police also added that Vose knew the victim.

Vose was arrested in connection to the assault. He’s held on $250,000 bond and was expected in court Thursday.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.