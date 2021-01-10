Plaschke: After being benched, Rams' Jared Goff plays through pain and doubt

Bill Plaschke
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during a playoff game Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to pass during Saturday's wild-card playoff game at Seattle. Goff relieved injured starter John Wolford and helped guide the Rams to a 30-20 win. (Scott Eklund / Associated Press)

Jared Goff was benched. There is no other way to write it. There was no other way to see it.

The Rams’ Super Bowl quarterback was benched in the playoffs for a guy who had played in one NFL game. The Rams’ $134-million quarterback with a surgically repaired right thumb was healthy enough to be activated, yet was benched for a guy who had yet to throw an NFL touchdown pass.

Going with John Wolford on Saturday was the smart call, the right call, but it was a bold call that could rattle the franchise, and when their NFC wild-card playoff battle began in chilly Seattle, the Rams were beset by a cold question.

Where does Jared Goff go from here? Do you try to trade him? Do you lose his trust? How can you deal with a team leader who has been ordered to take a seat during the biggest moment of the season?

Where does Jared Goff go from here?

Turns out, barely 10 minutes after kickoff, he takes off his mask and pulls out his headphones and goes into the game.

He goes shakily. He goes sloppily. But, goodness, he goes, and goes, replacing the injured Wolford with a careful and crafty version of himself, managing the Rams to a 30-20 victory and a trip to next week’s NFC semifinals, also known as the divisional round.

He goes from sheepishly stalking a dark corner of the sidelines to running across the field pumping both fists and screaming, that’s where he goes.

“It feels good,” he said afterward, the quiet satisfaction filling his voice. “It feels really good.”

It feels really weird, praising a quarterback who was nine for 19 for 155 yards and one touchdown. But it feels really appropriate, considering Goff finally did the one thing he must do — make no mistakes and let your top-ranked defense do the rest.

It was one of his scariest hours, breaths held with every wobbly pass, constant worry that the player with the most turnovers in the NFL since 2019 would lose control against a flying Seahawks defense.

John Wolford is tended to by Rams medical personnel after being injured in the first half against Seattle.
Rams quarterback John Wolford is tended to by medical personnel after being injured against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half. He suffered a neck injury and was taken to a local hospital. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

Yet, oddly, it was one of his finest hours, as he fought through the thumb and the doubt to make three big plays that led to 17 points, including a 15-yard touchdown toss late in the fourth quarter to a wide-open Robert Woods to clinch it.

“We felt like John [Wolford] was really getting ready to get into a rhythm, and then Jared stepped in and handled things incredibly well,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “You could see that he just battled … I was really pleased with his effort … a real credit to him.”

Battled in every corner, he did. Goff shrugged off the embarrassment of his first benching since becoming the starter four seasons ago. He winced through the discomfort of having three pins inserted into his broken right thumb during surgery just a dozen days earlier. It wasn’t pretty, but he showed a gritty side of himself that Rams fans have been waiting to see.

Jared Goff, survivor.

“My thumb is fine, I’m not going to use it as an excuse for anything that didn’t go my way today,” he said. “It’s not 100% … but it’s in a good place.”

OK, so, when the game started, how was your mood?

“It was tough, as a competitor of course I wanted to be out there and wanted to play, and felt like I could, felt like I could make a difference,” he said.

McVay claimed his choice was based on Goff’s physical status — “The thought process going into the game was our quarterback had thumb surgery” — but he also admitted making the decision and informing the team at the beginning of the week. This meant he wasn’t waiting for updates on Goff’s thumb rehabilitation. And Goff obviously was healed enough to play, otherwise McVay would have activated Blake Bortles.

Make no mistake, Goff was benched. And for sure, McVay made the right call. The versatile Wolford was the right quarterback. That was obvious as their second possession of the game, when Wolford led the offense 60 yards downfield, completed a couple of passes for 28 total yards, moved them to a first down at the Seahawks’ 20.

Then, football happened.

On a designed run, two yards beyond the line of scrimmage, Wolford was knocked to the ground, then nailed in the head by the flying right shoulder of the Seahawks’ Jamal Adams. It was a cheap shot. It was an illegal shot. It should have been flagged.

Underneath his helmet, Wolford squeezed his eyes in pain. Before halftime, he left the stadium in an ambulance and a neck brace. He later returned to the locker room after suffering what McVay called “a stinger.”

“It’s a shame for John to have gotten hurt … I thought he was seeing the field really well,” McVay said.

Goff immediately looked like the usual frustrating Goff. On his second play, he was sacked, and Rams had to settle for a 40-yard field goal. On Goff’s second series, he had one overthrow and one pass batted down. On his third series, he wildly flung the ball downfield over everybody.

He looked unprepared. He looked injured. He looked shaken. He later smiled. “I was ready to go,” he said, adding a not-so-subtle reminder. “I’ve played in big games before.”

Sure enough, things started happening. Early in the second quarter, Cooper Kupp bailed him out by coming back for an underthrown ball and turning it into a 44-yard completion that led to a go-ahead 39-yard field goal by Matt Gay.

And on his next series, on a third-and-nine deep in Rams territory, a scrambling Goff lobbed a short pass that the amazing Cam Akers turned into a 44-yard gain that eventually led to Akers’ five-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 20-10 halftime lead they never lost.

Goff later finished it off with a wobbly but perfect pass that Woods carried into the end zone and a date next weekend at either Green Bay or Tampa Bay.

Who the starting quarterback will be…?

“Jared did a great job today, he’s our quarterback,” said McVay, but then quickly added, “a lot of that is going to be predicated on how does Jared’s thumb checks out.”

So it’s Goff. Maybe. Probably. For now.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Texas newspapers call for resignation of state’s senator Ted Cruz after Capitol riots

    'Resign and deliver Texas from the shame of calling you our senator,' wrote the Houston Chronicle editorial board

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Trump's phone call with Raffensperger reportedly wasn't the only one he made in hopes of overturning Georgia vote

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Trump allowed back onto Twitter

    The president will be banned "permanently" if he breaks the platform's rules again.

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Indonesian divers spot parts of Boeing 737-500 wreckage after signal detected

    Indonesia's military chief said on Sunday divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed. "We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. He said: "We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed." He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Earlier, rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface. "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

  • Black woman says group of Trump supporters attacked her

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

  • FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi's office

    The FBI on Friday arrested an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters, authorities announced. Richard Barnett turned himself in to FBI agents at the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Bentonville, Arkansas, said FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan.

  • Latest message from North Korea's Kim meant to light 'a fire under' Biden administration, experts say

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the United States his biggest enemy and vowed to subdue Washington while enhancing Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, the state's Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday, per Bloomberg.Kim's aggressive remarks, especially those related to nuclear weapons, are viewed by experts as a message to the incoming Biden administration. "It lights a fire under the Biden administration," Ankit Panda, a Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Bloomberg. "Kim is making clear that if Biden decides not to prioritize North Korea policy, Pyongyang will resume testing and qualitatively advancing its nuclear capabilities in ways that would be seriously detrimental for Washington and Seoul."Cheon Seong-whun, a former president of the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification think tank in Seoul, added that Kim is trying to pressure Biden into accepting North Korea as a nuclear state, and he expects Pyongyang to move forward with a series of provocations after the White House transition.It's not a new strategy for Pyongyang, which has a history of trying to rattle new American presidents, Bloomberg notes. Former President Barack Obama and President Trump both saw North Korea test a series of weapons upon taking office. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses There will be no Trump heir

  • Fellow soldier faces military trial in sex assault of soldier from NC who later died

    A private first class will be arraigned on a sex assault charge before a military judge.

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • California Congresswoman Who Once Questioned Mask-Wearing Catches COVID-19

    Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), who once expressed skepticism about the mask mandate in Orange County last spring, has tested positive for COVID-19. Although she does not show any symptoms, the 65-year-old Korean American politician learned she had been in contact with someone positive with the virus, Steel’s statement said via Associated Press. “At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” Steel said via Los Angeles Times.

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

    Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence. Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them. KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

  • Rioter Seen on Senate Floor in Body Armor Is Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

    A Capitol building rioter captured in news photographs wearing full body armor and brandishing zip tie handcuffs on the floor of the Senate has been identified as a retired Air Force officer.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence". The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday. After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes. Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.

  • National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

    National Guard troops deploying to Washington, D.C., will have access to lethal weapons.

  • Capitol riots: Mob say ‘police on our side’, as Republican lawmaker charged for storming Congress

    Follow for all the latest fallout following the pro-Trump insurrection in Washington DC

  • Mexican farmers find rare female statue in citrus grove

    Farmers digging in a citrus grove near Mexico’s Gulf coast have found a striking, six-foot-tall statue of a female figure who may represent an elite woman rather than a goddess, or some mixture of the two, experts said Friday. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said it was the first such statue found in a region known as the Huasteca. While the site where it was found is nearer to the pre-Hispanic ruin site of El Tajín, the statue shows some influences of the Aztecs.