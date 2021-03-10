Plaskett: ‘How dare you say that we are not interested in families in Black community’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Keydra Manns
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The lawmaker offered a passionate dialogue after it was suggested Black people lack family values

Rep. Stacey Plaskett, D-U.S. Virgin Islands, passionately responded to Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., on the house floor on Wednesday after he suggested Black people do not value “the old-fashioned family.”

Read More: Republicans will Jim Crow their way back to power if Democrats allow them

Grothman was speaking about a clause in the earned income tax credit that mentions a marriage penalty. He went on to mention Black Lives Matter and the impact it had on the last election. He then followed up by saying the group does not value the old fashion family.

A frustrated and appalled Plaskett shot back with, “how dare you say that we are not interested in families in the Black community?” She also added that Black people have been able to keep their families alive for over 400 years despite the “assault on our families.”

But the Republican representative did not stop there. He then stated that Joe Biden’s inauguration speech, which focused on inclusion and unity in America, was divisive.

“To go down this route is only going to create divisiveness in America,” said Grothman.

Rep Grothman + Rep Plaskett Photo: theGrio
Rep Grothman + Rep Plaskett Photo: theGrio

During Biden’s first speech as president, he spoke on racial justice and overcoming white supremacy.

“A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer. A cry for survival comes from the planet itself,” said Biden during the inauguration.

“A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat. To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity, Unity.”

Republicans are working to hold power in government, as reported by per theGrio.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is reportedly plotting his exit from politics, and he has reportedly named his protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as his top replacement.

Read More: Sen. Scott: ‘Woke supremacy is as bad as White supremacy’

According to multiple reports, McConnell plans to step down before the end of his term. Under the current state law, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear would choose the person to fill the vacancy until a senator is formally elected.

However, McConnell is allegedly trying to eliminate this statute by pushing new legislation that would allow the state GOP to select his successor. Beshear is a Democrat and McConnell wants his seat to go to another Republican.

“The new legislation, Senate Bill 228 — dubbed by some inside the state Legislature as the Daniel Cameron Election Bill — was filed on February 10, 2021, during the Kentucky General Assembly’s 30-day “short” session,” The Intercept wrote.

Cameron, the first Black attorney general in the state of Kentucky, tops McConnell’s list of potential successors. As theGrio previously reported, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case have filed a petition to impeach Cameron over his handling of the proceedings, citing prosecutorial misconduct.

The petition says Cameron breached the public trust and the duties of his office when he misrepresented the findings of the grand jury in the Taylor case.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Plaskett: ‘How dare you say that we are not interested in families in Black community’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • House lawmakers spar over BLM accusation

    "How dare you say that Black Lives Matter, Black people do not understand old-fashioned families?" Plaskett asked after Grothman made the accusation.The House convened for a two-hour morning debate on Wednesday ahead of a final vote Joe Biden $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.The chamber last month passed an earlier version of the legislation, but needs to meet again to approve changes made in the Senate over the weekend.

  • Democrat Skewers Republican Lawmaker's Attack On Black Lives Matter

    Del. Stacey Plaskett unleashed on Rep. Glenn Grothman after he said the anti-racism movement “doesn't like the old-fashioned family."

  • ‘No longer being coded’: Stacey Plaskett says Rep. Grothman has a history of ‘very racist remarks’

    After Rep. Glenn Grothman made a comment suggesting that the Black Lives Matter movement was not interested in "the old fashioned family,” Delegate Stacey Plaskett says “If you just look up Glenn Grothman, he has a history of making remarks about ‘welfare mommas,’ just very racist remarks throughout his time.”

  • ‘Colored babies’ remark during debate was ’slip of the tongue,’ Oklahoma lawmaker says

    He made the comment during an abortion debate in the state House of Representatives.

  • Letters to the Editor: Some Republicans say the economy doesn't need stimulus. That's preposterous

    The economy may be primed for a comeback, but plenty of Americans are struggling right now because of the pandemic and need help as soon as possible.

  • CBS News veteran Roger Mudd, who derailed a Kennedy with one question, dead at 93

    Roger Mudd, the longtime CBS News political correspondent who famously helped sink Edward Kennedy's White House ambitions by asking in an interview why the senator wanted to be president, leaving the candidate flustered, died on Tuesday at age 93. Mudd, who covered politics and national affairs at CBS for two decades before working at NBC News, PBS and the History Channel, died at his home in McLean, Virginia, of complications from kidney failure, according to a CBS News statement. Mudd reported on some of the biggest stories in Washington, his hometown, during the 1960s and '70s, including passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 assassination, the Watergate scandal and the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

  • Seahawks did not use franchise or transition tag as deadline passes

    The window is now closed for NFL teams to use either the franchise or transition tag. The deadline passed and the Seahawks used neither.

  • Editorial: This isn't the reopened school we'd expected

    Reopened schools in L.A. and across California will offer a pale shadow of pre-pandemic classes. State leaders must prepare for a better summer.

  • 72 U.K. women lawmakers signed 2019 letter condemning Meghan press coverage

    In 2019, 72 female British Parliamentarians signed a letter of solidarity, calling the U.K. press coverage of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as "outdated" with "colonial undertones." Prince Harry referenced the letter in their interview with Oprah saying the women tried to do more to protect Meghan than his own family had. Holly Williams speaks with one of the members of parliament who drafted the letter.

  • American Companies Remain Silent on Chinese Court’s Anti-LGBT Ruling

    More than a dozen companies contacted by National Review remained silent when asked to comment on a recent Chinese court decision that upheld a ruling that a textbook description of homosexuality as “a psychological disorder” was not a factual error but an “academic view.” Suqian Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern province of Jiangsu issued the ruling in response to an appeal filed by 24-year-old Ou Jiayong, also known as Xixi, who first discovered the psychology textbook that described being gay as a mental disorder during her studies at the South China Agricultural University in 2016, according to South China Morning Post. The 2013 edition of Mental Health Education for College Students listed homosexuality under “common psychosexual disorders” and said that it “was believed to be a disruption of love and sex or perversion of the sex partner”. In 2017, Xixi sued the publisher of the textbook, which is used by a number of Chinese universities, and the online retailer that stocks it, JD.com. She asked that the publisher remove the reference and publicly apologize. She argued that the book was “poor quality work” as there was no scientific evidence to back up the statement. When National Review reached out to thirteen American companies and five multinational corporations that manufacture in China while also selling LGTBQ pride products, just one company — Sweden-based clothing retailer H&M — responded. H&M, which lists China and Bangladesh as its largest production markets for clothing, said the company will “continue to stand by our values and commitments” when asked to comment on the ruling and if it will continue manufacturing in China moving forward. “H&M Group works with suppliers and business partners to ensure that human rights are respected in the supply chain, based on our business relationships, leverage and operational context,” an H&M spokesperson said in a statement to National Review. “We always strive to act ethically, transparently and responsibly and we expect our Business Partners to do the same,” the statement adds. “All our business partners have to sign and comply with our sustainability commitment no matter where they are located.” Meanwhile, Nike, Disney, Starbucks, Dr. Martens, Bombas, MeUndies, Adidas, Reebok, Warby Parker, American Eagle, PopSockets, Pottery Barn, Teva, UGG, Puma, Target and Levi’s all did not respond to National Review’s request for comment on the ruling. All of the brands engage in pro-LGBT marketing efforts, particularly around “pride” month. Dan Harris, a Seattle-based lawyer specializing in matters related to doing business in China, said it comes as no surprise that American companies have not expressed concern over the ruling, which he says has likely been directly handed down from the Chinese Communist Party. “In China, the courts are not independent. They are a reflection of the Communist Party, which basically controls everything,” he said. While China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997 and removed it from the official list of mental disorders in 2001, Harris says the Communist Party “has taken a dim view of homosexuality for a long time and so this court decision is really no surprise.” Harris added that in light of American companies’ lack of concern over China’s alleged human rights violations, he doesn’t see the new ruling as “having much of an impact.” “Many American companies do not seem terribly concerned with the allegations and the realities of a genocide going on in Xinjiang where there are at least a million Uyghurs essentially put in concentration camps, forced labor, etc.,” he said. “Some American companies have definitely been hurt due to their association with bad elements in China, but it has not really risen to the level yet where the typical American company is going to be all that concerned with how their reputation is going to be impacted by doing business with China,” he added. Though Harris predicts that could change as the coronavirus pandemic subsides and the Beijing Winter Olympics cast a renewed spotlight on China.

  • Prince William Has Spoken Out Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview

    He responded to accusations of racism that were made.

  • Letters to the Editor: Was Ron DeSantis right? Or can we not trust Florida's COVID numbers?

    Florida's population is older than California's, yet its COVID-19 death rate is only barely higher than ours. Florida's numbers may not be trustworthy.

  • Drew Barrymore Says She Has No Plans to Return to Acting: ‘I Don't Want to Be On a Film Set Right Now’

    The actress decided to step away from the spotlight when she had kids

  • These Latino victims' families say they were targeted by law enforcement

    Latina mothers join the national conversation on police violence against communities of color.

  • Kofi Siriboe talks about 5th season of ‘Queen Sugar’

    The actor stars in the critically acclaimed series, which is executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, and also weighs in on a “Girls Trip” sequel.

  • As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

    In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too “cumbersome.” Duncan instead watched Monday's proceedings from a television in his office to protest. This is what amounts to dissent as Republican lawmakers push a wave of legislation through statehouses across the nation to make voting more difficult.

  • Rachel Lindsay Says ABC Is Moving Forward with the Next Bachelorette Season Despite Controversy

    "I just don't think that things have been fixed in the right way," said the former Bachelorette

  • GOP Senators Criticize Dems on Alleged ‘Dark Money’ Double Standard

    Republican senators criticized their Democratic colleagues on the issue of “dark money” organizations at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, alleging that Democrats have no problem with dark money unless those funds go toward conservatives. The term “dark money” was initially coined to describe the funding received by groups that don’t disclose their donor information. At the hearing of the Senate Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) implied that conservative dark-money groups like the Federalist Society hold undue influence over the U.S. Supreme Court. Whitehouse made similar allegations during the nomination hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. However, several witnesses called to the hearing by Whitehouse have connections to liberal dark-money groups. Those witnesses included Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way, an organization that seeks to “fight right-wing extremism,” and Michael Klarman, a board member of Take Back America, which advocates packing the Supreme Court. “If you don’t like dark money, that’s one thing. If you like it, own it where you take it, but this middle ground of trying to suggest that it’s holy, it’s righteous, if it’s in support of a liberal cause — that doesn’t sit well with most people,” Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah) said during the hearing. Senator Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) demonstrated the various connections between liberal dark-money groups with a series of flow charts, appearing to mock Whitehouse’s use of flowcharts during the Barrett hearings in October. “I absolutely believe that some level of accountability or transparency may be appropriate if we’re willing to talk about all of the sources of money,” Tillis commented. Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) joked that Tillis’s charts “would have been more persuasive if you had used red yarn to connect them.” Several progressive groups have positioned themselves against Whitehouse’s position on dark money groups. The American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations have filed a brief in support of a a Supreme Court challenge to the state of California’s donor disclosure rules, which require all charity groups to disclose their donors to the California attorney general. “It’s impossible to take Senator Sheldon Whitehouse seriously on the issue of dark money when liberal groups raise, spend and benefit from more dark money than other organizations,” Caitlin Sutherland, Executive Director of Americans for Public Trust, said in a statement on Wednesday. “As he rails against conservatives, liberal organizations such as the ACLU and NAACP are fighting in court to protect donor privacy.”

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Op-Ed: Listen up: A Republican says we have to breach four Snake River dams

    Idaho's Mike Simpson has a big idea that could help end decades of salmon wars in the Columbia River basin.