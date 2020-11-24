Plasma from recovered patients shows little benefit in those hospitalized with COVID-19 - study

By Vishwadha Chander
(Reuters) - Using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat patients with severe pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus showed little benefit, according to data released on Tuesday from a clinical trial in Argentina.

The therapy know as convalescent plasma, which delivers antibodies from COVID-19 survivors to infected people, did not significantly improve patients' health status or reduce their risk of dying from the disease any better than a placebo, the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found.

Despite limited evidence of its efficacy, convalescent plasma, which U.S. President Donald Trump touted in August as a "historic breakthrough," has been frequently given to patients in the United States.

In October, a small study from India suggested convalescent plasma improved symptoms in COVID-19 patients, such as shortness of breath and fatigue, but did not reduce the risk of death or progression to severe disease after 28 days.

The new Argentine study involved 333 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who were randomly assigned to receive convalescent plasma or a placebo.

After 30 days, researchers found no significant differences in patients' symptoms or health. The mortality rate was nearly the same at 11% in the convalescent plasma group and 11.4% in the placebo group, a difference not deemed statistically significant.

It is still possible that convalescent plasma might help less-sick COVID-19 patients, study leader Dr. Ventura Simonovich of the Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires said, but more studies would be needed and supplies of the treatment are not scalable.

For patients with severe disease, like the ones in this study, "other therapies based on antibodies could have a role," he said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Nancy Lapid and Bill Berkrot)

    President Trump on Tuesday surprised the White House press corps by announcing he would be making remarks in the briefing room in just a few minutes. As it turned out, he just wanted to highlight that the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 for the first time ever earlier in the day. He called it a "sacred number."> President Trump: "I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history. We've never broken 30,000 and that's just despite everything that's taken place with the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/aKsXFqucfu> > -- CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2020Trump congratulated his administration and, "most importantly," the American people for the milestone, and then walked out of the room. The entire event lasted just over one minute, which CNN's Jim Acosta described as the "shortest briefing ever." Reporters, as has been the case for the past several weeks, fired questions at him to no avail and were left scratching their heads. > Trump spoke briefly about the stock market and took no questions.> > After he leaves, you can hear a reporter say, "Well that was weird as shit." pic.twitter.com/lrkjlEHx3h> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel YouTube temporarily suspends pro-Trump One America News over COVID-19 misinformation