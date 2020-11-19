Plastic entangles, chokes over 1,500 endangered marine mammals in U.S.

Sophie Lewis
·4 min read

In Florida, a sea turtle drowned after a plastic bag filled with sand wrapped around its neck. In Virginia, a sei whale developed gastric ulcers, harming her ability to find food, after a DVD case she swallowed lacerated her stomach. In Delaware, a young, emaciated pilot whale was found dead with instant-ramen noodle bags in its gut.

Endangered marine animals, threatened with extinction, are losing their battle against plastic in the United States. Nearly 1,800 of them, including a significant number of sea turtles, have consumed or become entangled in plastic since 2009 — and a new report says the true numbers are likely much more devastating.

Oceana, the world's largest ocean conservation organization, released a report Thursday, detailing, for the first time, data showing plastic's impact on marine mammals and sea turtles in the U.S. Of the 1,792 examples studied, a stunning 88% featured animals listed as endangered or threatened with extinction under the Endangered Species Act, including Hawaiian monk seals, manatees, Steller sea lions and all six species of U.S. sea turtle.

A seal in Hawaii, found by NOAA Fisheries with plastic around its snout. / Credit: NOAA Fisheries
A seal in Hawaii, found by NOAA Fisheries with plastic around its snout. / Credit: NOAA Fisheries

The new report sheds light on yet another life-threatening hazard for these high-risk creatures. Marine mammals already battle pollution, habitat loss and destruction, commercial fishing gear, vessel strikes, illegal poaching and harmful algal blooms — not to mention a plethora of climate crises, from sea level rise to warming oceans.

Researchers surveyed dozens of government agencies, organizations and institutions to collect the data, which spans 40 different species. Oceana says the number of animals surveyed is far fewer than the actual number affected by the flood of plastics into our oceans, which it called "an unfolding disaster."

"While there may never be a complete account of the fate of all marine animals impacted by plastic, this report paints a grim picture," study author Dr. Kimberly Warner, a senior scientist at Oceana, said in a news release. "The world is hooked on plastic because the industry continues to find increasingly more ways to force this persistent pollutant into our everyday routines — and it's choking, strangling and drowning marine life."

A baby sea turtle stuck in plastic in Florida.&#xa0; / Credit: Gumbo Limbo Nature Center Inc.
A baby sea turtle stuck in plastic in Florida. / Credit: Gumbo Limbo Nature Center Inc.

Warner said the plastics found in the study are not just the everyday items such as water bottles, bags and bottle caps. Rather, the animals consumed or were entangled by everything from zip ties to dental flossers to recreational fishing line to food wrappers. Additional items included straws, toothbrushes, bubble wrap, children's toys, balloons and sandwich bags.

Researchers only expect the situation to get worse as Americans continue to overuse single-use plastics, contributing to the estimated 300 million tons of plastic waste the United Nations said is produced every year.

According to the report, plastics affect marine animals at all stages of life, including recently hatched sea turtles and seal mothers in the process of nursing their pups. And the plastics ranged widely in size, from microplastics to huge plastic sheets.

Plastic consumption was the overwhelming theme of the report, detailed in 90% of the total animal cases reviewed. Researchers said entanglement, often involving bags, balloons and plastic sheeting, was still significant, affecting animals in "heartbreaking, sometimes gruesome, ways."

A spinner dolphin jumps through plastic waste.&#xa0; / Credit: jackson Kowlaski / Pacific Whale Foundation
A spinner dolphin jumps through plastic waste. / Credit: jackson Kowlaski / Pacific Whale Foundation

When animals swallow plastic, either because they mistook it for food or swallowed it inadvertently while feeding or swimming, it can both obstruct digestion and lacerate intestines, leading to starvation and death. Entanglement can also lead to malnutrition, as well as drowning, choking, amputation or infection, the report said.

Animals do not need to consume a significant amount of plastic for it to have lethal effects. In some cases, ingesting just one piece of plastic proved deadly.

Researchers found animals in U.S. waters consume plastic at higher amounts than is expected worldwide. Some sea turtle groups studied consumed plastic up to three times more often than average for their species, while the northern fur seal consumed plastic up to 50 times more often than average for eared seals.

The findings echo a paper released last month that found the U.S. has generated the most plastic waste globally, a large portion of which was found in the environment.

A gray seal entangled in plastic at a research center in Riverhead, New York. / Credit: New York Marine Research Center, Riverhead NY
A gray seal entangled in plastic at a research center in Riverhead, New York. / Credit: New York Marine Research Center, Riverhead NY

"This report is merely a snapshot of what's happening to the animals inhabiting plastic-polluted waters around the United States — imagine how great the numbers would be if they included the animals not observed or documented by humans," said co-author Christy Leavitt, plastics campaign director at Oceana.

According to Oceana, plastic production is expected to quadruple in the next few decades, leading to three times the amount of plastic in the ocean by 2040. The organization called on national, state and local governments to pass policies ensuring companies stop producing unnecessary plastic, especially as the necessary production of plastics for medical use has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oceana recommended companies instead offer plastic-free choices for consumers, including reusable and refillable containers and packaging. It also called on federal agencies, including NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to improve their reporting standards of animals interacting with plastics.

"Plastic is designed to last forever, yet so much of it is used only once," the report states. "This makes it an obvious target for policies aimed at reducing harmful ocean pollution."

Naya Rivera's family files wrongful death lawsuit in wake of her drowning

New documentary examines the impact of marijuana on Black and Brown communities

Remote learning and social isolation heighten concerns about teen mental health

Latest Stories

  • Trump claims Michigan election board was 'viciously harassed' to certify Biden vote in Detroit

    President Trump on Wednesday lashed out after officials in Wayne County, Mich., who initially blocked certification of the votes in the election, backtracked and unanimously certified results showing Joe Biden beat him handily.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

    A prominent rights group condemned Iraq on Tuesday for the mass execution of 21 people, some with suspected links to the Islamic State group, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. The prisoners were hanged Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. There was no official confirmation of the executions by the Iraqi government and the judiciary has not issued a statement.

  • Graham rebuffs 'the Squad' on calls for him to resign over Georgia meddling

    Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back on Wednesday at Democrats calling on him to resign following reports that he asked election officials in key swing states to intervene in the vote counting process in ways that could help President Trump.

  • Where do progressives fit in Joe Biden’s Democratic Party?

    Democrats' down-ballot struggles on Election Day may make it harder for left-leaning members of the party to exert their influence. Is the progressive agenda on pause during the Biden administration?

  • Saudi Arabia concerned over Israeli moves in East Jerusalem: statement

    Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" over the Israeli authorities' decision to invite contractor bids to build 1,257 new settlements near East Jerusalem and said it contravened international resolutions. "The ministry affirms the Kingdom's condemnation and rejection of the move, which contravenes international resolutions," it said in a statement. Israel moved ahead on Sunday with a settler housing plan in the area, a step critics said aimed to shore up the project before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure

    The United States on Wednesday dropped a high-profile drug trafficking and money laundering case against a former Mexican defense secretary, an extraordinary reversal that followed an intense pressure campaign from Mexico. The full scope of Mexico’s pressure was not clear and officials were vague about what led them to drop charges in a case they celebrated as a major breakthrough just last month, when federal agents nabbed retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles. Two officials, one Mexican and one American, said Mexico's tactics involved threatening to expel the Drug Enforcement Administration's regional director and agents unless the U.S. dropped the case.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Trump fired his top election security official, but the agency's debunking website lives on for now

    On Wednesday morning, national security officials were still trying to determine whether President Trump’s decision to oust Chris Krebs would impact the ongoing work of his former agency.

  • President-elect Joe Biden approaches 80 million votes

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

  • House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

    Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the party losing seats to Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber. As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Biden aides cite 9/11 report on the danger of Trump stalling transition

    President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has intensified its criticism of President Trump’s refusal to engage in the orderly transfer of power, citing the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as an example of what happens when an incoming administration does not receive full cooperation from the outgoing one.

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • Republican Senator Loeffler to debate Democratic challenger Warnock in Georgia December 6

    U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said Tuesday, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. Warnock had challenged Loeffler to meet him in three televised debates ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. Both of Georgia's Senate seats are in play in the January runoff, which was triggered by state law after no candidate reached 50% in the first round of voting Nov. 3.