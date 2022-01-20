Plastic Ingenuity Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

January 20, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to welcome Plastic Ingenuity (PI), one of the largest custom thermoformers in North America. They focus on custom projects for the food, healthcare, and consumer goods industries.

“Plastic Ingenuity will bring valuable insights and connections to HPRC,” said Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC. “Their collaboration with various stakeholders in the packaging value chain and their willingness to invest resources into tackling the plastic waste problem within healthcare perfectly aligns with HPRC’s initiatives.”

“Increasing the circularity of thermoforms is our mission,” shared Zach Muscato, Sustainability Champion at Plastic Ingenuity. “Plastic Ingenuity believes in the immense benefits of plastics -- we also acknowledge too much plastic waste ends up in landfills, incinerators, or in our ecosystems. We fully support the mission of HPRC to enhance the circularity of healthcare packaging.”

Plastic Ingenuity’s involvement in other industry collaborations will allow them to bring best practices to share with HPRC along with unique perspectives on how we can work together to leverage existing knowledge and maximize resources. As part of HPRC, Plastic Ingenuity will continue to work towards its mission of achieving circularity through collaboration, intelligent design, and investment.

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling recycling of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed stream healthcare plastics, a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport, and focused outreach and engagement with recyclers.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. HPRC is made up of brand leading and globally recognized members including Amcor, Baxter, BD, Boston Scientific, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Freepoint Ecosystems, Gore Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, Paxxus, Plastic Ingenuity, Ravago Recycling Group, Remington Medical, Sartorius, Sonoco Healthcare, Sterimed, Stryker, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Westfall Technik. The council convenes biannually at meetings hosted by an HPRC member that regularly include stakeholder engagement events and facility tours to further learning and knowledge sharing opportunities through first-hand demonstration of best practices in sustainable product and packaging design and recycling processes. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About Plastic Ingenuity

Plastic Ingenuity is one of the largest custom thermoformers in North America. We provide innovative packaging solutions that encompass every stage of packaging design and manufacturing, from initial proposals to the finished product. We control almost every aspect of our manufacturing process with in-house design, extrusion, mold-making, tooling, and thermoforming. We focus on high volume, high quality, custom projects for the food, healthcare, and consumer goods industries. We understand the unique challenges of each industry and are constantly researching and developing new approaches to ongoing problems. For more information, visit www.plasticingenuity.com.

