Associated Press

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn filed Monday to seek a 16th term representing South Carolina's 6th District, saying he's headed into his next campaign as long as his health and family support stay strong. “I’m in pretty good health, so I’ll keep going until either my health tells me to quit, or my three daughters,” Clyburn, 81, told The Associated Press. Clyburn said he monitors his cholesterol closely and heeds his doctor's advice, even taking a small dose of Aspirin daily.