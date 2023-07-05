From plastic pollution to sustainable solutions: The rise of The Clean Home Shop and Refillery

Jul. 5—DICKINSON — As we take a look up into the night sky over a billion stars glimmer in our galaxy, however, if we shift our focus to the horizon, a staggering statistic reveals a far less enchanting sight: the oceans are polluted with nearly 51 trillion microplastic particles, which is 500 times more than the number of stars in our galaxy, according to the United Nations.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic debris in the environment that are a result of the disposal or breakdown of consumer products and industrial waste.

According to Pew Research, 72% of U.S. adults use fewer single use plastics in order to help protect the environment with the belief that it makes a big difference for the environment.

It was venturing down the research rabbit hole of microplastics from microfiber towels that put Zero Waste stores and the importance of sustainability on Dickinson business owner Megan Allcorn's radar nearly ten years ago.

Now, Allcorn shares her own storefront, The Clean Home Shop and Refillery, in downtown Dickinson providing the community with a more sustainable way to shop, minimizing plastic packaging and incorporating locally made products whenever possible.

"We use microfibers in cleaning and I did not know that they washed microplastics in our waterways. And so I went down that rabbit hole of plastic pollution and then I came across Zero Waste stores and I'm like 'This is what we need. This is where we're gonna go,'" Allcorn said.

Initially starting as a cleaning company to keep herself busy as a stay-at-home mom, Allcorn never anticipated that her venture would evolve into a full-fledged store within a decade.

"I was just a busybody and I had a baby at home and I had the option to be a stay at home mom. I needed to be doing something, but also we were new to town and didn't have family in town and I wasn't comfortable with a babysitter so I started cleaning with my baby on my hip, and then it grew from there," Allcorn said.

The Clean Home Shop and Refillery offers a unique shopping experience where shoppers bring in their own reusable containers to refill and reuse as they embark on their plastic free journey of reducing waste and embracing the reuse of containers. Alternatively, the store provides donated jars as well as a selection of jars for customers to choose from, catering to different levels of sustainability journeys.

From all purpose cleaners and bath bombs to castile soap and dishwasher detergent, shoppers are able to simply refill their product by the ounce or per unit, ensuring that customers only pay for what they need.

"So when you bring a jar or you borrow a jar or purchase a jar, we bring it over here and we tear the weight so that means we weigh the jar and we take away that weight. So then you fill it up with whatever product you want. And then you just are weighing the product. So you only pay for the product," Allcorn said.

The refillery section of the store primarily focuses on essential items like dish soap, laundry soap, and household cleaners, which are known to contain harmful chemicals. These products are also the easiest swaps to make for those interested in switching to a non-toxic journey Allcorn said.

"So the most toxic household items you have are your dish soap, your laundry soap, your household cleaners so I always say let's start with one of those. And the cool thing about those is we have a lot of those options on our refill table. And so I let people know you can get as little or as much as you want. You want to try one load worth of laundry. Let's get a tablespoon of laundry soap. That's all it takes," Allcorn said.

Aside from the refillery table products, the shop offers a vast selection of products many of which are local. From reusable paper towels and candles from Bowman to artwork from Hebron, Allcorn aims to eventually feature an entirely local inventory, further strengthening the store's ties to the community

Building a community around sustainable living is one of the most rewarding aspects of the journey for Allcorn. Engaging with customers at vendor shows and witnessing their excitement and curiosity about the store's offerings is a gratifying experience she said.

"I tell everybody that comes through the store if you just come and listen to my schpeel let me tell you what about what we do. That's the most rewarding. People who want to come and listen....But my favorite part of this journey is the vendor shows we've been doing and seeing the excitement of community members who had no idea about what we're doing where we are. We're here and they actually show excitement and then the following week seeing them come into the store," Allcorn said.

Ultimately, Allcorn's mission is not only to do her part but also to inspire and educate the community on sustainable practices.

"I'm not a woman of many words, but it's important. My kids and I like to kayak and when we go on the river and we see all the garbage in there. It's like we can do something about this. We might not make a huge difference but the little bit that we do at home where we have control over it does count," Allcorn said.

With each small step taken by the community, whether it's refilling a bottle of laundry soap or choosing eco-friendly alternatives, the store believes that collective efforts can make a substantial difference. Through simple swaps and sustainable shopping, this low waste retail shop is paving the way for a more environmentally conscious community.