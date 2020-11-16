Plastic Resins Market Size to Reach $522.5 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in use of plastics in the automotive industry and utilization of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins drive the growth of the global plastic resins market. By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, and will continue its dominance by 2027. There had been a significant increase in demand for resin-related consumer goods such as packaging materials and hygiene products during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plastic resins industry generated $403.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $522.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, pricing strategies, top winning strategies, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in use of plastics in the automotive industry and utilization of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins drive the growth of the global plastic resins market. However, the expensive and complex manufacturing process hinders the market growth. On the other hand, emerging end-use applications of plastic resins and usage of composites and PMMA in-vehicle car production create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7937

Covid-19 Scenario:

There had been a significant increase in demand for resin-related consumer goods such as packaging materials and hygiene products during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there had a considerable decrease in demand for resin-related consumer products utilized in automotive, construction, and other industrial categories.

The demand-supply gap, scarcity of raw materials, and price volatility occurred due to closure of many industries with lockdown imposed by governments.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global plastic resins market based on product, application, and region.

Story continues

By product, the polypropylene (PP) segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Plastic Resins Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7937?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the packaging segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global plastic resins market, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and will continue its dominance by 2027. However, North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global plastic resins market analyzed in the research include Arkema S.A., Dow Chemical, Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastic Group, Sumitomo Chemical Company, SABIC, and Toray Industries, Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plastic-resins-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



