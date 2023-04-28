Plastic surgeon accused in missing Largo attorney’s death indicted

A plastic surgeon accused in the death of a missing Largo attorney was indicted Thursday on a first degree murder charge, court records show.

Tomasz Kosowski, 44, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge late last month in the death of Largo attorney Steven Cozzi, who vanished from his office at Blanchard Law, 1501 S Belcher Road, in the middle of the day.

Cozzi was representing some of the defendants in a lawsuit where Kosowski was the plaintiff.

According to court records, police reviewed surveillance footage of a man entering Cozzi’s office building and leaving with a cart large enough to hold a body. Forensic investigators also found a large amount of blood in the office’s public bathroom.

Police found blood inside Kosowski’s truck, which was captured on surveillance cameras outside the law office. Kosowski also carried brass knuckles, a taser, duct tape and sedatives in another car, police said.

Kosowski is being held at the Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial.